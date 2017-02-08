Athletes learn early that the key to success in any sports activity is a strong core. What many do not realize is that core strength and stability exercises can take place in a variety of settings, including in the water. Murphy Grant, Assistant Athletic Director - Sports Medicine and Head Football Athletic Trainer at University of Kansas, regularly uses the team’s advanced warm water therapy pools fitted with underwater treadmill and high-powered jets as an exercise resource and modality. On Wednesday, February 8, he will share the protocols he utilizes to drive impressive athlete performance gains during a HydroWorx webinar from 1:00-2:00 p.m. E.S.T.

The webinar, “Utilizing Aquatic Therapy for Core Stability”, will reveal unique insights into the specific drills and regimens Grant uses for core strengthening and stability. During the online event, Grant will address why and how aquatic therapy can benefit athletes and athletic training staff personnel. In addition to a discussion and illustration of specific exercises, including their speed, depth and progression, the webinar will focus on strategies to safely and effectively build bridges between rehab and performance.

Upon completion of the discussion, attendees will have a better understanding and working knowledge concerning:



How to implement a water-based core training program to elevate healthy and recovering athletes’ training in an advanced therapy pool;

How to work around specific athlete contraindications, as well as move past workout boredom and plateaus;

How to use aquatic core stabilization exercises to positively affect change in multi-directional movements without sacrificing high performance training

How to reduce residual muscle soreness post-exercise while maintaining and gaining core strength.

Participation in this webinar is free, although prior registration is required to attend. Athletic trainers who attend the live “Utilizing Aquatic Therapy for Core Stability” event in its entirety are eligible to receive one (1) CEU through the BOC. Other professionals may apply for CEUs through their governing bodies.

About Murphy Grant

Murphy Grant is a well-known advocate of innovative training practices, and regularly uses aquatic principles to achieve outstanding results for his athletes. He has been a Division I athletic trainer for the past 10 years, and has been with the University of Kansas for eight years. Because of his inspirational style of teaching and motivating, he was tapped by “The Biggest Loser” to design contestant aquatic workout programs.

Grant served at Oklahoma State and with the Dallas Cowboys, as well as the Boston Red Sox and Missouri Valley College prior to his current employment. He received his degree in athletic training from Quincy (IL) University, and master’s degree in exercise science from Illinois State. He frequently lectures on topics including aquatics around the country.

