Business Architecture Training Comes to San Antonio, Texas

Business Architecture Associates training courses are based on the formal framework and best practices outlined in “A Guide to the Business Architecture Body of Knowledge®” (BIZBOK® Guide), developed by the Business Architecture Guild. BAA courses provide a strong foundation for preparing business architects to sit for the Certified Business Architect (CBA)® exam. Attendees already holding a CBA® certification will receive Continuing Education Units. Both the BIZBOK® Guide and the CBA® exam are offered through the Business Architecture Guild®.

Business Architecture Associates is pleased to offer 5 days of training courses, available to the public as an à la carte offering for individuals, as a 4-½ day package for individuals, and as 4-½ day corporate package for up to 3 employees with the option to add additional attendees. The dates for the training are June 19–23, 2017 and the training event location is University of the Incarnate Word (UIW) Northwest Campus 9729 Datapoint Dr. #100, San Antonio, TX 78229.

A half-day Practicing Business Architecture session on Day 5 will offer attendees a unique opportunity to exercise what they learned in a live setting. Attendees will bring in business architecture scenarios, mapping requests and solution-oriented challenges, and the instructors will work through the topics, creating a real-time learning experience. Don’t miss this unique opportunity from experts in the field.

For course descriptions and outlines, please view our Curriculum page. Both of our partners, William Ulrich and Whynde Kuehn, will be instructing the course series. Ulrich and Kuehn are practicing business architects and thought leaders in the field. They have applied business architecture at every level of the enterprise across multiple industries and continue to help drive and evolve the practice worldwide. Attendees new to the field and experienced practitioners will gain value from this week in San Antonio.

Business Architecture Associates (BAA) is dedicated to training businesses in the practice and use of business architecture, an established practice that aligns business strategies with operational tactics. Founded by industry pioneers Whynde Kuehn and William Ulrich, these in-demand experts work across a wide range of industries to successfully establish and leverage business architecture to deliver lasting business value. BAA is a Guild Accredited Training Partner™ (GATP®) with the Business Architecture Guild®, a professional association for business architects that promotes best practices and expands the knowledgebase of the business architecture discipline.