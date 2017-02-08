AARP is pleased today to announce its CEO, Jo Ann Jenkins, will deliver the keynote address at its sixth Innovation@50+ LivePitch event which will be held Wednesday April 12 and Thursday April 13, 2017, at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, CA. This dual-pitch event is the only one of its kind, bringing together innovative startups pitching before expert judges and AARP members. Industry expert speakers will also discuss issues around caregiving in health technology and savings and planning in financial technology over the course of the two day event. Registration is now open at limited early bird pricing of $99.00 for two full days of content. To register, please visit http://www.innovation50plus.org.

AARP’s Innovation@50+ LivePitch event is a two day pitch competition for emerging startups in health technology, highlighting caregiving solutions, and financial technology. Ten finalist companies in each category will present their business plans on stage in a rapid three minute presentation to a panel of industry expert judges, most of whom are venture capitalists and angel investors.

By facilitating the event, AARP seeks to serve its purpose of empowering people to choose how they live as they age. Innovation@50+ LivePitch is unique since it features AARP members who listen to the pitches and share feedback in real time, providing the companies invaluable market data on the spot.

AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins will kick off the two day event with a keynote address. Since she joined the organization in 2010 and began leading it in 2014, Jenkins has sponsored groundbreaking work to transform AARP into a leader in social change. A fearless champion for innovation and impact, Jenkins is often lauded for her ability to create business opportunity and competitive differentiation. She has been described as a visionary and thought leader, a catalyst for breakthrough results, accelerating progress and contribution while fostering positive relationships inside and outside the organization.

She is the best-selling author of the book, “Disrupt Aging: A Bold New Path to Living Your Best Life at Every Age.”

“This Live Pitch focuses on two key priority areas for AARP, caregiving and financial security,” said Jo Ann Jenkins, CEO of AARP. “We know that entrepreneurs have a lot of creative ideas for empowering people to choose how they live as they age. This event provides a unique opportunity to hear those ideas and receive feedback from expert judges and AARP members.”

Previous AARP Innovation@50+ LivePitch events have been held in Boston, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Miami, and last year’s event in Sunnyvale, CA, the heart of Silicon Valley. Of the first 40 finalists, 23 raised over $145 million in venture investment, and another four companies exited through acquisition.

Additional information, including the 2017 sponsors, judges and coaches, as well as programming content and speakers, will be shared at http://www.innovation50plus.org. The 10 finalists in healthcare technology and 10 finalists in financial technology will be announced in advance of the event.

Press are invited to attend the 6th AARP Innovation@50+ LivePitch event gratis and may register by contacting Laura Beck, laurabeck@adeointeractive.com.AARP executives and past winners and finalists are also available for interviews.

The AARP Innovation @50+ LivePitch event is produced with support by Adeo InterActive.

