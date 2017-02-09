Greg Campbell I am beyond grateful to have the chance to work with a narrator with such a gifted voice and the ability to perform as such a versatile storyteller!

Subterfuge Publishing is excited to announce that Voice Actor Greg Campbell, of Tampa, Florida has teamed up with award-winning author David Hearne in a unique collaboration to be the voice behind two of Hearne’s short stories from his book “Bloodstained Tales of Sin and Sex.”

“The opportunity to collaborate with Greg Campbell on the ‘Bloodstained Tales of Sin and Sex,’ project is extremely exciting for me,” said Hearne. “I am beyond grateful to have the chance to work with a narrator with such a gifted voice and the ability to perform as such a versatile storyteller!” “Working with Greg promises to be a very inspiring and rewarding adventure.”

For over a decade Greg Campbell has worked either as a news or sports reporter. In fact, he has covered some of the biggest events in sports including the Super bowl, the men's NCAA final Four, and the NHL All-star game. Greg’s voice can be described as deep, distinctive, smooth, authoritative, and captivating, plus blessed with an accent, and intonation that is similar to Morgan Freeman’s timbre.

Greg will narrate the story “The Strangler Fig,” a tale of a mighty Banyan tree that has the ability to recognize good from evil? Greg tells the story of the redemption of an African American family after they survive the oppression and brutality of post-Reconstruction America, but not before they suffer death; lose their home, land and more to the local KKK...Decades later redemption has a chance to finally prevail with the help of a mighty Banyan Tree and some powerful Key West Voodoo.

The short story, “One Eighty-Seven,” will also be narrated by Greg Campbell. It is a story of a man who suffered through years of bad luck, anger, jealousy, and more, but is finally blessed with good luck. Can he really cope with this huge turn of events? Can Raymond Billing’s good luck after years of no luck, succeed or will his flawed character return him back to his nightmare life again?

“Bloodstained Tales of Sin and Sex,” was a “Horror Genre,” winner in the 2014 Halloween Contest held at the famed Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood, CA. Now with the seductive voice of Greg Campbell that has the ability to frighten and exhilarate listeners; these unsavory stories of the macabre will now enjoy a new life.

The audio version of the book “Bloodstained Tales of Sin and Sex,” should be available in April of 2017. It will be marketed and sold by Audible, Amazon and ITunes.

David Hearne is an award winning contemporary U.S. author, who wrote 'June 17, 1967 - Battle of Xom Bo II', two political thrillers, and “Bloodstained Tales of Sin and Sex,” a book of horror stories.