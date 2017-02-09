“We are extremely excited to enter into a partnership with the Bubba the Love Sponge® Show,” said Tom Paleveda, Program Manager of WWBA - AM820.

WWBA - AM 820 today announced that it has signed an agreement to air the Bubba the Love Sponge® Show starting February 13, 2017. The agreement will make WWBA the new “Flag Ship Station” for Bubba, returning the nationally syndicated and extremely popular radio program back to the Tampa airwaves for the Bubba Army to listen on 820’s 50,000 watt signal. WWBA 820 AM has the largest audience reach of any station in Tampa (AM or FM) and can be heard across the state from Tallahassee through southern Florida. The show will air live during its traditional morning drive time slot between 6am and 10am.

The Bubba the Love Sponge® Show is nationally known for its everyman approach to various radio topics including celebrity interviews, sports, politics, and news of the day humor. The shows assortment of on-air personalities and its loyal listeners known as the “Bubba Army” not only support the show, but also support various charities within the region. During the course of the shows existence it has held numerous fundraising events through The Bubba the Love Sponge® Foundation that is primarily focused on providing aide to the families of first responders and law enforcement that are killed in the line of duty. Total aide to date is approaching $1,000,000.

“We are extremely excited to enter into a partnership with the Bubba the Love Sponge® Show,” said Tom Paleveda, Program Manager of WWBA - AM820. “The show has an incredibly engaged audience across West Central Florida and we felt we could serve that audience exceptionally well with our distribution platform. We have assurances that Bubba will do his best to be a good boy while providing his unique brand of content.”

About WWBA - AM820

WWBA is an AM radio station broadcasting at 820 KHz. The station is licensed as part of the Tampa-St. Petersburg, FL radio market. The station airs news/talk programming and goes by the name "820 News" on the air. WWBA is owned by Genesis Communications.

About the Bubba the Love Sponge® Show

The Bubba the Love Sponge® Show is a nationally syndicated talk radio program originating its broadcast from Tampa, FL. The show consistently attracts press coverage in a wide variety of media, whether for its provocative on-air opinions and activities, or for comments made by their guests, who tend to speak more freely on the show.

