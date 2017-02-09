The National Sports Forum is proud to announce a four-year partnership with PSAV Sports & Entertainment TM, the global leader for event technology services, as a new Official Sponsor of the National Sports Forum through 2020. As an Official Sponsor of the National Sports Forum, PSAV is designated as the “host” of the NSF’s General Session and is dedicated to demonstrating the future of event technology in stadiums and arenas. In addition, PSAV will host attendees of the National Sports Forum in their “Draft Day Lounge.” As a separate technology showcase, the Draft Day Lounge will display PSAV’s innovative work in sports and entertainment and will introduce industry executives to the future of event technology.

“We couldn’t be more excited to team up with PSAV,” said Ron Seaver, President of the National Sports Forum. “PSAV is dedicated to innovating and are pioneers in the digital space, and we couldn’t be happier to partner with them for the next four years. PSAV represents the partners that we look to align with, as they have the ability to disrupt the sports and entertainment industry with their forward-thinking approach. The work they are doing in professional sports venues has produced spectacular results, and we’re dedicated to assisting PSAV to translate those results with more sports organizations over the next four years.”

Eileen Valois, Vice President of Sports & Entertainment for PSAV, said, “PSAV is thrilled to partner with the National Sports Forum as an official sponsor through 2020. The Forum provides an incredible platform for networking within the sports industry. We’re honored to be able to produce the general session for NSF, align our unmatched resources in support of stadium and arena venue needs, while creating unique and memorable event experiences on and off game day. We are looking forward to welcoming attendees of the forum into our Draft Day Lounge where we’ll showcase our talent and innovative solutions.”

About PSAV®

PSAV is a leading provider in the global event technology services industry delivering creative production, advanced technology, and staging to help our customers deliver more dynamic and impactful experiences at their meetings, tradeshows and special events. As the event technology provider of choice at nearly 1,500 leading hotels, resorts, convention centers and sports stadiums throughout the U.S., Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico, Europe and the Middle East. PSAV’s customers comprise event organizers, corporations, trade associations and meeting planners who choose PSAV for its innovative and comprehensive service offerings, exceptional customer service from 8,400 highly trained staff across a global platform. Visit us at http://www.psav.com and http://www.company.psav.com.

About the National Sports Forum

The National Sports Forum is the largest annual cross gathering of the top team sports marketing, sales, promotions and event entertainment executives — from throughout the broad spectrum of teams and leagues, (e.g., NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, Minor Leagues, Racing, Colleges, etc.), in North America. The Forum meets each year for three-days of networking, idea sharing and listening to the industry's top spokespeople, through numerous breakout sessions, panel discussions, networking events and keynote speeches. The National Sports Forum is overseen by a diverse Steering Committee of team, league, and industry leaders — peers that share a universal interest in meeting and learning from one another. The 22nd Annual National Sports Forum will be held February 12-14, 2017 in Minneapolis-St Paul, MN.

The National Sports Forum’s official sponsors include Budweiser, Daktronics, ReplyBuy, Ticket Galaxy, BRC Imagination Arts, and PSAV. More information about sponsorships can be found on our website at http://www.sports-forum.com.