California Vein and Vascular Centers announced today Dr. Janneth P. Momiy, a board-certified vascular and endovascular surgeon and registered physician in vascular interpretation, has joined the mulit-location practice.

Dr. Momiy specializes in all aspects of vascular surgery including varicose veins, venous insufficiency, carotid artery disease, peripheral vascular disease, limb salvage, dialysis access, and aortic and peripheral aneurysms. She is well-versed in both endovascular minimally invasive catheter procedures and open reconstructive surgery.

“We’re pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Momiy to our team,” said Hardeep S. Ahluwalia, MD, founder of California Vein and Vascular Centers. “At CVVC, our only aim is to provide exceptional patient care, and with Dr. Momiy more patients will receive the best treatment for their varicose veins, peripheral artery disease and other disorders.”

Dr. Momiy received her medical degree from the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and completed her general surgery training at Baylor University Medical Center. She then completed an endovascular and vascular surgery fellowship at Temple University and subsequently joined Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group where she practiced for three years prior to joining California Vein and Vascular Centers. Dr. Momiy is fluent in Spanish.

California Vein and Vascular Centers

California Vein and Vascular Centers (CVVC) is a leader in the treatment of vein and vascular disorders in Santa Clara County, Santa Cruz County and Monterey County. CVVC was founded by Hardeep S. Ahluwalia, MD, FACS, and is the proud recipient of the 2012 Patients’ Choice Award and 2012 and 2014 Compassionate Doctor Awards. Hospitals affiliated with CVVC include El Camino, Hospital Stanford, Good Samaritan, St. Louise Regional, and Watsonville Community. In 2016, Dr. Ahluwalia started a disease awareness program, Leg UP: Prevent Amputation, to help end amputations due to peripheral artery disease. For more information, visit CVVC at http://www.cvvcenters.com, or call 650.209.5843.