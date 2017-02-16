With a successful outcome from this study, we will have made significant progress toward an entirely new approach to helping prevent cervical cancer, genital warts and the other health issues caused by HPV.

CarraShield Labs, Inc. reported today that Rutgers University New Jersey Medical School and Albert Einstein College of Medicine are performing a National Cancer Institute-funded study on a revolutionary way of blocking the transmission of the human papillomavirus (HPV) from person to person using Divine 9® personal lubricant. Divine 9 is made with a unique formulation of natural seaweed extracts called CarraShield® . Divine 9 with CarraShield has been shown in previous in vitro (laboratory) and in vivo (mouse) studies conducted by the National Cancer Institute to act as an HPV blocking agent. These past results were important factors that led the research team to select Divine 9 with CarraShield for this new study.

Funded through a grant by the National Cancer Institute, the Rutgers and Einstein study is a combined clinical trial and translational research project to determine how well CarraShield protects against HPV. One hundred sexually active women are being recruited and then are randomly assigned to receive either Divine 9 with CarraShield as a blocking agent or an ordinary personal lubricant as a placebo. Both the Divine 9 and placebo lubricants are packaged in single-use applicators. The women are asked to use an applicator before, during or within twelve hours after a sexual encounter. Each participant is tested monthly for a wide range of HPV types to determine if CarraShield is able to protect against acquiring new HPV infections.

The principal investigator for the study is Dr. Mark Einstein, Chair of the Department of OB/GYN & Women’s Health and Assistant Dean of the Clinical Research Unit at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School. In 2015, Dr. Einstein launched the initial study on CarraShield at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine (AECOM) in conjunction with the Montefiore Medical Center in New York City. Dr. Einstein is collaborating with a distinguished group of experts from AECOM including Robert Burk, M.D., Vice Chair for Translational Research and Professor of Pediatrics, and Professor of Microbiology & Immunology, of Obstetrics & Gynecology and Women’s Health, and of Epidemiology & Population Health. Dr. Burk is an expert on detecting and characterizing HPV in clinical samples.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), HPV is the cause of essentially all cervical cancers (>99%) and cervical cancer is the second most common cancer in women worldwide by age-standardized incidence rate. More than 85% of cervical cancer deaths are in developing countries, where it accounts for 13% of all female cancers. WHO also estimates that HPV causes 90% of anal cancer cases. In a separate study on HPV and throat cancer, AECOM found that the presence of an HPV type in the mouth increases the odds of developing head and neck cancer by twenty-two times. HPV is also the underlying cause of all genital warts.

Current approaches to HPV prevention have limitations. While great strides have been made in creating HPV vaccines, most adults are not able to benefit because they are approved only for those aged 26 and younger. The vaccines can also be too expensive for widespread distribution in developing countries. Unfortunately, condoms are not always effective in preventing HPV infection due to the fact that HPV is transferred through skin to skin contact. A safe, effective product in the form of a personal lubricant that can be applied before, during or after sexual activity would allow people to protect themselves in a pleasant and unobtrusive fashion.

“People around the world need an accessible and affordable way to protect themselves from the misery and heartache that HPV infections can cause,” stated Dean Fresonke, CEO of CarraShield Labs. “With a successful outcome from this study, we will have made significant progress toward an entirely new approach to helping prevent cervical cancer, genital warts and the other health issues caused by HPV.”

