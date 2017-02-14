Financeboards Brokerage Page We are excited to partner with FinanceBoards. They are providing a great one-stop-shop for stock market data and information. Now, all of the information they provide will become actionable to the end-user.”

FinanceBoards by Wootrader has partnered with TradeIt to enable multi-broker stock trading on the first fully configurable stock market dashboards platform. This partnership allows FinanceBoards users to link their brokerage accounts, analyze their portfolios, and place trades without navigating outside of FinanceBoards.

“Integrating with Trade.it’s Brokerage Platform has been a seamless experience,” said FinanceBoards CEO Atanas Stoyanov. “Our TradeIt integration into Financeboards has now provided a direct link for our customers to be able to select from a wide array of brokerage trading options and then execute trades. They can either create a new brokerage account that they can select from the different offers (many are exclusive for Financeboard customers and are made available by those brokerages that are integrated through the TradeIt platform) or they can use their existing brokerage account that they have at those brokerages which they can now sign into and create additional widgets of supportive trading information, research and data.”

“TradeIt supports retail investors across a network of apps and websites, so they can trade conveniently from the spaces where they do their research,” said Nathan Richardson, CEO of TradeIt. “We are excited to partner with FinanceBoards. They are providing a great one-stop-shop for stock market data and information. Now, all of the information they provide will become actionable to the end-user.”

FinanceBoards helps traders visualize complicated data points in ways not possible in the past. Financeboards has included nine of the largest and most innovative brokerages in the U.S. in its first wave of brokerage integration.

About FinanceBoards

FinanceBoards by Wootrader is the first truly configurable stock market dashboards platform, made up of over 500 pre-selected widgets of financial information and data that the trader/investor can select or configure from or that can integrate any API data that the user has access to. FinanceBoards builds a bridge on integrating any custom API – from company financials, technical charts and indicators to website SEO metrics, Facebook likes and App store downloads and ratings. With access to Wootrader’s weighted predictive analytics, FinanceBoards gives the power of professional grade financial terminals in the hands of everyday traders. For more information visit http://www.financeboards.com

About TradeIt

TradeIt connects developers to major US brokerage firms with a single, modernized API integration. Mobile and web developers use TradeIt to embed multi-broker trading functionality that makes their stock market content actionable. TradeIt is live on 30 apps for investors, and boasts 80 content partners across the digital finance ecosystem. For more information visit http://www.trade.it.