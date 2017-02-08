Silver Consulting Partner It’s been great to achieve Silver Partner Status in such a short period of time. We continue to focus on delivering premium results to our customers and our partners at Salesforce.

Levementum, a customer relationship management (CRM) consultancy, announces several new customers including Bankrate, Beachbody LLC, Politico, Massage Envy Franchising, LLC, and Grand Canyon University. The addition of these and other customers has driven the rapid expansion of the Indianapolis-based office. This growth includes hiring of senior level Technical Architects, Engagement Managers, and Solution Architects.

“Focusing our growth in Indianapolis is vital for our practice,” said Michael Burton, Senior Vice President of Levementum. “Our Indianapolis location provides the ability to connect directly with partner contacts and account executives. Additionally, Indianapolis has a strong marketing technology talent pool and is a relatively low-cost city to grow a business.”

Burton, who is a former director of services at Salesforce Marketing Cloud, noted that the 2017 plans for hiring in Indianapolis could be as high as 25 additional team members.

Levementum provides multi-cloud strategies and services as a Salesforce Consulting Partner. Levementum recently achieved Salesforce Silver Partner status. Burton added, “It’s been great to achieve Silver Partner Status in such a short period of time. We continue to focus on delivering premium results to our customers and our partners at Salesforce. The opportunities for top-tier partners in the Salesforce partner ecosystem are incredible, and we look forward to continued growth.”

About Levementum

Levementum is an award-winning consulting firm that designs, builds, and delivers business-driven technology solutions, using recognized industry-leading CRM software platforms. Understanding the challenges involved in identifying and evaluating a business critical application such as CRM and marketing automation, Levementum incorporates a balanced approach to determine the best fit and value to suit immediate and long-term business and customer needs. Founded in Chandler, AZ in 2006, Levementum has offices in Indianapolis, Arizona, California and Texas.

