FoxDen Decor Introduces Vanities with Built-In Farmhouse Sinks

FoxDen Decor (foxdendecor.com) is pleased to announce the availability of farmhouse sinks in its vanity product line.

“We’ve added options to include farmhouse sinks in our customizable vanities,” informs Jami Stewart, spokesperson for FoxDen Decor. “A great example of how this looks is on our website where we feature the Laredo bathroom vanity with a gorgeous hammered copper farmhouse sink. The vanity is made from reclaimed wood and the unit includes storage. The colors are beautifully set off by the choices of Old World hardware and the metallic texture of the sink. The Laredo is a masterpiece, but like all of our products, it can be customized (size, sink style, color, finish, hardware, etc.) to make it perfect for your space.”

The Laredo can be viewed online at foxdendecor.com/shop/bathroom-vanity/reclaimed-vanities/laredo-vanity-farmhouse-sink.

Farmhouse sinks are a throwback to when deep sinks were needed for water that was hauled in from a well. Today, the depth and cascading edge is a popular design choice thanks to its practical beauty.

Always on trend, Fox Den is pleased to incorporate farmhouse sinks into its product lines, giving the company’s loyal patrons yet another reason to choose the quality, innovation and style FoxDen always provides.

Orders are covered by a no-hassle shipping policy and you can learn home styling tips on the company’s blog (foxdendecor.com/blog/).

About FoxDen Decor

We offer a unique selection of rustic furniture with styles ranging from reclaimed, door top, rustic, painted, cedar and much more. All furniture is hand crafted and finished by using a hand rubbed paste wax. Our reclaimed furniture is sanded down to a smooth to the touch finish and can be stained or left natural.

Contact Details:

Jami Stewart

7142 La Junta

Canutillo, TX 79835

Phone: 1-888-666-1113

