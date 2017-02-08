Richard Frank Joins Advantage Sign Company

Dick Frank “I have taken the opportunity to join a dynamic, growing company with Advantage Sign that will make use of my particular skill set and will help me reach my potential in the signage industry,” said Frank.

Advantage Sign Company is pleased to announce the recent hire of Richard Frank who will join the team as a Solutions Executive. Richard Frank, a market leader in the sign industry, moved in January 2017 to Advantage Sign Company, part of Walker Sign Holdings Inc. which goes to market with several nationally recognized brands.

In this role, Frank will build customer relationships, assist in defining the customer’s branding goals and deliver quality custom signage conveying the customer’s message in a powerful, impactful way. As a 20 plus year veteran of the Front Range sign industry, Frank brings to Advantage Sign valuable experience and knowledge from which Western Region customers will benefit. Frank will be supported by a full staff from designers and estimators through project managers to ensure his success.

“I have taken the opportunity to join a dynamic, growing company with Advantage Sign that will make use of my particular skill set and will help me reach my potential in the signage industry,” said Frank.

Advantage Sign Company is excited about expanding its market share in Colorado and being the largest supplier of premium custom signage in the Western Region.

About Walker Sign Holdings Inc.

The brands of Walker Sign Holdings Inc combine hundreds of years of sign industry experience and capabilities with each bringing a unique expertise to the customer.

Lawrence Sign’s specialty is focused on the multi-site customer and delivery of signage with consistent specifications and quality. Nordquist Sign brings unique knowledge to the customer requiring signs with an architectural element and custom fabrication. Advantage Sign provides customers with the knowledge of the Western Region needs and technology.

With only a job site address, the Walker Sign team can launch a project with site survey, municipal code research and design concepts. From this point with customer approval, the sign package moves into permitting and production with frequent updates to the customer regarding schedule. The final stage of the process is the product installation, guaranteed customer satisfaction and industry leading warranty. The Walker Sign team delivers corporate branding with a turnkey finish.

The dynamic combination of these brands under Walker Sign Holdings Inc. creates invaluable resources to the sign industry and provides strong corporate branding for customers in every market.