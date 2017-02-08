Zephyr Real Estate’s Pacific Heights Office Names No. 1 Agent

Tim Gullicksen of the Gullicksen Group was recently named the no. 1 agent for 2016 by Zephyr Real Estate’s Pacific Heights office. He is the no. 2 agent in the company, having closed 60 transactions in 2016 with a total of over $71 million in sales. Zephyr Management announced the top producers for 2016 at the company’s weekly sales meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Gullicksen, along with others, was recognized for his success and dedication to the company.

This is the sixth year in a row that Tim Gullicksen has been recognized as the top-selling agent in the Pacific Heights office, and it is the sixth year in a row that he has been in the top 1 percent of all San Francisco real estate agents.

After years of dedication to the company and his clients, Tim looks forward to continuing to serve his San Francisco clients with the top real estate service they have come to expect. With 10 years of classroom teaching experience, Tim educates his clients and uses a personalized search process to make the experience as comfortable and thorough as possible.

To find out why Tim Gullicksen is so successful and well-liked by his clients, check out his reviews on Yelp. For more information, give Gullicksen a call at 415-370-5277.

About the company:

Tim Gullicksen has been a top-producing real estate agent since he first entered into the business and takes great pride in managing every aspect of each transaction. After graduating from high school in the South Bay, Tim earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and history from the University of California-Berkeley. He went on to earn his teaching credentials from JFK University in Orinda and taught kindergarten in the San Jose Unified School District. He brings an educational approach to real estate developed from that background and sees himself as a facilitator of property transactions. For more information, visit his website at http://www.timgullicksensf.com/.