Grubb Company REALTORS Releases First Newsletter of 2017

The Grubb Company REALTORS have released their first company newsletter of the new year.

Since Zillow just announced that the 10 “hottest” neighborhoods in the San Francisco metropolitan area — which includes Marin, San Mateo, Contra Costa and Alameda counties — are in Oakland, this newsletter checks in on some of the larger development projects currently in motion in Oakland. It also features comments from company president D.J. Grubb about the 50th anniversary of the Grubb Company.

Uber

San Francisco-based Uber, valued at $68 billion, is renovating the historic Sears building it purchased last year for $123.5 million. The $8 million (so far) remodeling project includes gutting parts of the old building, adding new amenities typical at tech startups, and repairing damage caused by the Loma Prieta earthquake. The iconic building opened in 1929 and will house between 2,000 and 3,000 employees across 380,000 square feet of space. Uber has pushed back its move-in date from early 2017 to October or November of next year.

Brooklyn Basin

Reshaping Oakland’s waterfront, Brooklyn Basin combines a dozen parcels that will – in an estimated 10 to 12 years – offer 3,100 residential units, 200,000 square feet of retail space, 4,000 parking spaces, four parks and other open space, two marinas and housing for 5,500 new residents. Infrastructure work is now underway in the new neighborhood, including new sewage, water, and electrical systems; fiber-optic internet cables will follow. The developers will also make over the stretch of Embarcadero that borders the project with a new median, trees, and bike lanes, and create new streets through the project to “provide strong visual and pedestrian linkages between the waterfront and inland areas,” according to design guidelines. The project will also add a missing piece of the San Francisco Bay Trail along the site’s shoreline and a water taxi stopping around the neighborhood and at Alameda. An affordable housing component has been added to the project.

Oak Knoll

Breaking ground next year, Oak Knoll will be an 187-acre master-planned community with 935 homes in the Oakland Hills. Developer SunCal has submitted revised plans to the city that now include saving and restoring the historic clubhouse building and creek, planting trees, and creating both a system of trails and bikeways and a village center. SunCal wants to remove over 3,500 trees currently protected under Oakland’s tree ordinance but would plant 5,378 new trees. According to the East Bay Times, “SunCal, alone among developers working on projects around Oakland, has embraced the city’s requirement that 1% of project costs be dedicated to public art.”

50 Years of Service

The Grubb Company is celebrating 50 years of serving East Bay Area homeowners and home buyers.

“These are exciting times,” said Grubb. “We take great pride in being at the forefront of real estate technology, innovation, and service on behalf of our clients… our mission has never changed.”

The company has 75 agents and 15 full-time support staff in offices in Montclair Village and Berkeley.

About the company:

