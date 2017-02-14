Benzer Pharmacy, the nation’s fastest growing pharmacy has made an entrance in Colorado and Texas as a result of the Benzer Franchise model that was launched early last year.

The Colorado pharmacy is located at 568 US HWY 36 Byers, Colorado 80103. Conveniently located inside Byers General Store, Benzer Pharmacy, previously known as Chase Pharmacy is now owned by Harry Patel, Siddharth Patel and Chetna Patel.

The Texas pharmacy on the other hand is located at 28455 Tomball Parkway, Tomball, Texas 77375. The pharmacy is owned by Jinal Shah.

Both pharmacies will provide a one stop shop for prescription drugs, over-the-counter medicines, beauty products, and home health care products.

“We will assist patients with their medication requirements and answer any questions regarding their prescriptions.” Says Harry Patel, one of the investors.

“The pharmacy at Colorado has been in operation since 1968 and will continue to deliver to several locations in Bennett, Strasburg, Watkins, and Deer Trail. We plan to open another store in Colorado Springs.” Harry states.

Benzer Pharmacy provides exceptional primary health care services including: assistance with Medicare and Medicaid claims, advice on Medicare and Medicaid changes, professional advice on natural product alternatives and homebound patient prescription services.

In addition to filling prescriptions, the pharmacies will offer competitive price matching on medication and refill reminders. Both pharmacies accept most insurance plans and can bill Medicare for diabetic and asthma supplies.

Through the franchise model, Benzer Pharmacy will be in a strong position to negotiate prices with drug manufacturers.

Benzer franchisees will also receive: the credibility and recognition of a large national brand, full access to expert HR, marketing, accounting, compliance and operational support, cutting edge business coaching to optimize all the key areas of operations, and access to the full spectrum of specialty medications.

The Colorado store will open Monday to Friday from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm and Saturday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. For more information call: 303-822-9371.

The Texas store will open Monday to Friday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. For more information call: 832-843-7105.

ABOUT BENZER PHARMACY

Benzer Pharmacy is a chain of independent retail pharmacies that specializes in specialty drugs and also focusses on medication management programs for people with complex chronic diseases, including Hepatitis, HIV, Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA), Dermatological conditions and Gastrointestinal Disorders (GI).

The first Benzer Pharmacy opened in the year 2009 and there are now over 65 locations throughout Tennessee, Florida, Michigan, Virginia, North Carolina, Texas, Georgia, Nevada, Oklahoma, Iowa, Arkansas, Colorado, Louisiana and California.



ACCREDITATIONS



2016: Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC) accreditation for Specialty Pharmacy

2015: PCAB compounding accreditation with Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC)

ACCOLADES



Tampa Bay’s Top Workplaces (2017)

CFO of the Year Awards (2017): Finalist Large company category.

Business Observer (2016) - Rank 99 out of 500 in the Gulf Coast 500: Top Companies

Florida Fast 50 (2016) - Rank 22 out of 50 in the Tampa Bay’s Fastest Growing Companies.

EY Entrepreneur of the Year, (2016) - Benzer Pharmacy CEO was a Florida Finalist.

Silver Stevie® Award (2016) - CEO wins Executive of the Year in the American Business Award

CFO of the Year Awards (2016): Finalist Large company category.

Chain Drug Review (2016: Rank 54 out of 100 in the Top 100 Chains by Pharmacy Count

Inc. 5000 (2015): Rank 1500 - Fastest growing private company in America.

Florida Fast 100 (2015): Rank 39 out of 100 – Fastest growing private companies in Florida

TBBJ 200 (2015): Rank 67 out of 200 - Tampa Bay’s largest private companies

