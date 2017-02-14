Walker’s Grille Appoints Scott Perry as Executive Chef

I am excited to join the team at Walker's Grille as I am a big supporter of the farm-to-table agenda, sourcing local and fresh products, and giving guests the fresh and delicious food they deserve. - Chef Perry

Walker’s Grille, Virginia’s first Leadership in Energy and Environmental (“LEED”) gold certified restaurant, has named Scott E. Perry as its new Executive Chef.

Perry comes to Walker’s from Occidental Grill and Seafood restaurant, where he was the Chef de Cuisine for two years. While there, he used his award-winning talents to create fabulous dishes and uphold the restaurant’s stellar reputation. Perry will bring these skills and experience to the Walker’s menu, which is known for its contemporary American cuisine. “I am excited to join the team at Walker's Grille as I am a big supporter of the farm-to-table agenda, sourcing local and fresh products, and giving guests the fresh and delicious food they deserve,” said Perry.

Co-owner Sam Misleh is thrilled to have Perry join the team. “We look forward to the exciting changes Chef Perry plans to bring to our menu,” he said. “His reputation precedes him. I know that his experience and inspiration will serve Walker’s and its customers well.”

Perry hails from Charleston, South Carolina, and came to the DC area several years ago, bringing with him his affable southern charm and love for the region’s cuisine. He started cooking at the age of 16 as a line cook for Sal Parco’s Mustard Seed group in Charleston. For eight years, he perfected his craft while working alongside the city’s greatest culinary talents. In 2012, Perry left Charleston for the position of Executive Chef at four-star Floriana. The Washington Post sang his praises in a review, calling his sweetbreads “a dish reminiscent of his southern upbringing.”

In 2013, Perry moved to Floriana’s sister restaurant, Pulpo. He received the honor of being named a “Best Chef of America” by Best Chefs, an organization that bills itself as “the ultimate guide to chefs,” and relies on chefs, culinary professionals, and food enthusiasts to nominate candidates for this distinguished honor.

Perry builds upon his own innate talent and commitment through the knowledge and techniques he has learned from the mentors for and with whom he has worked. He has a keen ability of making a familiar dish unique, building upon and cultivating his own signature style.

About Walker’s Grille

Walker's Grille is a stone’s throw away from Kingstowne and Springfield, situated in Metro Park Center. We are proud to be the first and currently only restaurant in Virginia to earn LEED Gold certification, awarded by the U.S. Green Building Council. We use eco-friendly operations that include recycled design materials, a recycling program, and energy efficient equipment to reduce water and energy consumption. Our menu items are made from all natural, fresh products sourced from local and regional farming communities. Our vendors are all committed to ethical and environmentally friendly farming practices. The meat and poultry we serve are Certified Humane. Our seafood is sustainable from domestic sources. In November 2013, Northern Virginia Magazine named Walker’s Grille one of the 50 best restaurants in Northern Virginia. For more information please visit http://www.walkersgrille.com.