Having accurate financial information at their fingertips is critical for today’s commercial laboratory managers," explained John Herring, President and CEO of Seacoast Laboratory Data Systems.

Seacoast Laboratory Data Systems, a nationwide leader in providing customizable software solutions and services for commercial and hospital outreach laboratories, recently announced the addition of the Report Dashboard for their SurroundLab™ AR solution. The new Report Dashboard allows clients to stay connected to their critical business data, anytime, anywhere.

The dashboard offers laboratories a 360 degree view of their financial data, including additional tools such as graphing and data downloads, giving clinical laboratories the ability to gather the critical information they need to run their businesses. The new dashboard comes with over 50 standard reports with the capability to create an unlimited number of customized reports.

About Us

Since 1986 Seacoast Laboratory Data Systems has been providing quality customizable software solutions and services to commercial and hospital outreach laboratories nationwide. Seacoast offers the industry leading SurroundLabTM suite of high throughput clinical and financial products, custom application development, and application enhancement. By focusing our efforts entirely on commercial and outreach laboratories, we understand the unique problems and demands faced by our clients and provide the products and services critical to meeting these challenges head-on.

Please visit us at http://www.sldsi.com/lis-software-products/surroundlab-ar.