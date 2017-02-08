IXTROM Group to Launch New Product at IDEX 2017

IXTROM Group, developers of advanced software solutions for 360-degree situational awareness, and command and control, today announced that it will introduce a new technology at the upcoming IDEX exhibition and conference in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

IXTROM is introducing the Intelligence, Mission Management, Command, Control and Dynamic Collaboration (IXM2C2) system, specifically designed to meet the operational requirements of military, law enforcement, government and corporate clients. IXM2C2’s principal benefit is the system’s ability to provide real time situational awareness and a common operating picture (COP). This advanced multi-mission system incorporates the Incident Command System (ICS), which allows for comprehensive resource management and the capacity to mitigate risk in all operational environments. IXTROM solutions interoperate seamlessly with existing IT infrastructures, are easy to adapt and scale cost-effectively.

IXTROM solutions contribute to information superiority by enabling operators to plan, direct, task, coordinate, supervise, assess and report on operations in the most demanding missions – conflicts, emergencies, disasters – and daily operations.

The International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) will be held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from February 19 to 23. It is the largest tri-service (land, sea and air) defence exhibition in the world and represents a unique opportunity to build relationships with governments, armed forces and businesses across the Middle East and North Africa. IXTROM will be in the Canadian Pavilion, stand 01-A22.

“We are very pleased to be attending IDEX for the first time,” says Soledad Bourque, President and CEO, IXTROM Group. “We recognize the importance of information superiority as a critical asset that helps commanders make the best decisions rapidly and efficiently – while mitigating risk. Our new IXM2C2 helps organizations obtain and share the right information to make the right decision at the right time. We look forward to meeting people from all over the world at IDEX and we invite any interested parties to visit us at the Canadian Pavilion.”

IXTROM (Information Exchange Technology for Risk Operational Management) Group is a Canadian company specialized in software engineering and the development of collaborative intelligent solutions for decision-making processes and command, control, computer, communications, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) systems. For more information, please visit http://www.ixtrom.com.

