JJK1LOVE's King Wulcan Dress "My mission is to travel the globe inspiring hope, good intentions, and supporting positivity and all things good,” said Jamie Karia, designer of JJK1LOVE.

Clothing, with a purpose. JJK1LOVE launches on February 8th, forging a path of self acceptance and strength in the womenswear e-commerce space. The Spring 2017 collection is designed by emerging artist and creative force Jamie Karia, psychotherapist-life coach-visionary.

Inspired by Karia’s career and travels, the brand's message began to take form after Karia’s many cases working with underprivileged and abused children. The unique designs, on the other hand, were influenced by her visits to Thailand, Uganda, Kenya, and New Zealand.

Karia’s powerful message comes to life in a vibrant array of dresses, kimonos, leggings, shorts, and beanies. Rather than capitalizing on weakness, the JJK1LOVE brand has become an platform for strength. It’s phoenix logo is just one example. "The Phoenix is a symbol of rising above challenges and adversity. Hence, the JJK1LOVE PHOENIX MOVEMENT was born,” said Jamie Karia, designer.

JJK1LOVE aims to bring self love and positivity back into consumers’ lives. The garments will not only brighten up consumer wardrobes, but their lives as well. The Spring 2017 collection, fusing art, fashion, and values, is the latest in what is sure to be a brand of great vitality.

More about JJK1LOVE:

Womenswear rooted in self-love and acceptance, JJK1LOVE stands to bring positivity into the life of the wearer. The brand celebrates the overcoming of obstacle and aims to create a community to help others feel less alone. Each design is wholly original and made with Jamie’s love. Find your phoenix / Join the movement at jjk1love.com