AlliantRx announced today that it has entered into a preferred vendor partnership agreement with the Accreditation Commission for Healthcare (ACHC), a leader in the area of Pharmacy Accreditation. In today’s constantly evolving pharmacy landscape, accreditation will play an ever-increasing role in the ability of pharmacies to differentiate themselves, especially as access to patients continues to tighten. ACHC offers a full line of accreditation programs that provide a one stop shop for AlliantRx members – including accreditation in specialty pharmacy, community retail pharmacy, and many others.

“The ACHC has gained the respect and recognition as an accrediting organization uniquely committed to healthcare,” said Gerry Crocker, President of AlliantRx. “We are excited to announce the addition of ACHC to our growing number of preferred vendor relationships.”

The ACHC partnership will offer significant discounts and savings on qualifying services, fees, and guides relating to accreditation. For more information on how member pharmacies can take advantage of ACHC’s accreditation services, please contact AlliantRx.

Pharmacies interested in joining AlliantRx’s retail chain buying group can also participate in these, and many other, savings opportunities by calling 1-856-517-3529 or by visiting the company's “Become a Member” page at: http://www.alliantrx.com/become-a-member.

About AlliantRx

AlliantRx is one of the fastest growing independent retail chain buying groups in the country today. With a focus on helping member pharmacies succeed, AlliantRx provides benefits including generic drug cost discounts and savings, access to financial best practices, and exclusive business building resources – tools once only available to retail pharmacy giants. Through strong leadership and strong alliances, AlliantRx powers the success of its members with a team, which utilizes over 100 years of collective experience in independent retail and specialty pharmacy leadership, pharmaceutical distribution, group purchasing, managed care, and home care. AlliantRx’s leaders have cultivated strong alliances with some of the world’s leading pharmacy solutions partners on its members’ behalf, maximizing economic product and business outcomes.

To learn more about AlliantRx, visit http://www.alliantrx.com.

About ACHC

ACHC is a nonprofit accreditation organization that has stood as a symbol of quality and excellence since 1986. The organization has CMS Deeming Authority for Home Health, Hospice and DMEPOS and a Quality Management System that is certified to ISO 9001:2008. ACHC’s broad range of accreditation programs also includes Pharmacy, Private Duty Nursing and Behavioral Health. ACHC is the provider’s choice for accreditation because of its personal Account Advisors, relevant and realistic standards, competitive pricing and consultative approach to accreditation. Accreditation by ACHC reflects an organization’s dedication and commitment to meeting standards that facilitate a higher level of performance and patient care.

To learn more about ACHC, visit http://www.achc.org