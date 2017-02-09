In addition to imposing greater fines for data breaches, the GDPR includes significant new mandates that organizations will need to prepare for by striking the right balance of collaboration and transparency with data protection and privacy.

AvePoint, the Microsoft Cloud expert, announced today that it will deliver best practices around the European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) at the upcoming RSA Conference 2017, which takes place from February 13-17 at Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA. Attendees can visit AvePoint at booth N5105 in the exhibit hall throughout the event to learn how organizations worldwide are preparing for the new legislation – set to come into force in May 2018 – as well as learn about solutions and expert advice to help come into compliance with the GDPR.

“In addition to imposing greater fines for data breaches, the GDPR includes significant new mandates that organizations will need to prepare for by striking the right balance of collaboration and transparency with data protection and privacy,” said Dana Simberkoff, Chief Compliance and Risk Officer at AvePoint. “AvePoint is committed to helping our customers achieve these goals, and we look forward to sharing our insights and solutions that can help organizations come into compliance with this new legislation throughout RSA Conference 2017.”

The GDPR marks the beginning of significant changes to how companies doing business in Europe and with Europeans manage and process personal data, their privacy compliance programs, as well as IT systems and infrastructure. In addition to working closely with customers worldwide to prepare for the legislation, AvePoint has partnered with the Centre for Information Policy Leadership (CIPL) at Hunton & Williams, LLP, a global privacy think tank, to publish the first-ever global benchmark report for the GDPR. RSA attendees can visit the AvePoint team through the event to obtain a copy of the report and discuss key findings.

Visit Booth N5105 for AvePoint’s Latest Compliance and Risk Management Solutions

Throughout RSA Conference 2017, attendees can visit AvePoint at booth N5105 to meet subject matter experts to discuss topics around data security, compliance, risk management, and privacy as well as receive live demonstrations of AvePoint’s latest solutions, including:



AvePoint Compliance Guardian helps organizations mitigate risk from the moment data is created through its entire lifecycle – proactively monitoring, neutralizing, and reporting on violations of privacy, security, and compliance across IT systems on premises and in the cloud. Attendees can view the latest version of Compliance Guardian, featuring machine-based learning capabilities to add new layers of intelligence to content analysis, support for Exchange Online and Box systems, file analysis to aid in a compliant cloud migration, and integration with Security Incident Event Management (SIEM) platforms to provide in-context and detailed tracking of events around sensitive content.

AvePoint Risk Intelligence System (ARIS) helps implement an inventory and risk register for data flows across the business as well as automate privacy and security by design and by default. Organizations can automate risk and data protection impact assessments by implementing a systematic approach to evaluating, reporting, and analyzing data privacy policies and processes hosted in an enterprise-ready software solution. ARIS helps customers meet key requirements for global privacy legislation, including the GDPR as well as ISO 27001 and 27002.

AvePoint Privacy Impact Assessment (APIA) System is a free solution from AvePoint, exclusively distributed by the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP), which allows organizations to automate the process of evaluating, assessing, and reporting on the privacy implications of enterprise IT systems to simplify privacy impact assessments and comply with regulations.

For more information on RSA Conference 2017, please visit the event website.

About AvePoint

AvePoint is the Microsoft Cloud expert. Over 15,000 companies and 5 million cloud users worldwide trust AvePoint to accelerate the migration, management, and protection of their Office 365 and SharePoint data. AvePoint’s integrated cloud, hybrid, and on-premises software solutions are enhanced by 24/7 support and award-winning services. Organizations across six continents and all industries rely on AvePoint to ease transition to the Microsoft Cloud, increase IT administrator productivity, and satisfy governance and compliance objectives.

A three-time Microsoft Partner of the Year, AvePoint has been named to the Inc. 500|5000 six times and the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ five times. AvePoint is a Microsoft Global ISV Partner, a Microsoft Gold Partner in Application Development, Cloud Platform, Cloud Productivity, and Collaboration and Content, and a US Government GSA provider via strategic partnerships. Founded in 2001, AvePoint is privately held and headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.