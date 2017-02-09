Sheraton Oklahoma City Downtown Hotel Chef Steven Hall The Sheraton Oklahoma City Downtown Hotel Culinary team will provide a much needed fun night for the patients, along with their families, at the Children’s Hospital

The Sheraton Oklahoma City Downtown Hotel, managed by Crescent Hotels and Resorts, partners with the local Children’s Hospital to treat patients and their families to a fun dinner.

Located in Oklahoma City, the hotel is conveniently next to the Myriad Gardens, across from the Chesapeake Energy Arena, and just a few short blocks from the Bricktown Entertainment District. Featuring over 20,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, including the new One Broadway Ballroom, the hotel is one of the top choices in the city. The Aria Lounge, located off the lobby of the hotel offers a selection of southwest flavors and local beers on tap.

On Thursday, February 23, 2017 the Sheraton Oklahoma City Downtown Hotel Culinary team will provide a much needed fun night for the patients, along with their families, at the Children’s Hospital. Chef Steven Hall has hosted many patient dinners throughout his career and he was eager to get to work here in OKC. He and his amazing team will provide the families with a night to unwind and delight in a home cooked meal. The Starwood Cares for the Community Committee will be on hand to serve each person and to ensure that they are able to fully enjoy themselves. The Mardi Gras themed menu was carefully constructed to meet any dietary needs of the patients, but dinner wouldn’t be complete without a King Cake to ring in the festivities. “Laissez les bons temps rouler!”

For more information, contact Jenny Statler, Director of Special Events at jstatler(at)sheratonokc.com, or visit http://www.sheratonokc.com.

About Crescent Hotels & Resorts:

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is a nationally recognized, top-3 operator of hotels and resorts. Crescent currently operates over 100 hotels and resorts in 27 states in the US and 5 provinces in Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, Starwood, Hyatt and IHG. Crescent also operates a collection of legendary independent hotels and resorts. Crescent’s clients are made up of hotel REITs, private equity firms and major developers. For more information, please visit http://www.chrco.com or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn.

About Sheraton Hotels:

Sheraton Hotels, part of Marriott International, Inc., makes it easy for guests to explore, relax and enjoy the possibilities of travel at more than 440 hotels in over 70 countries around the world. Sheraton continues to enhance the brand through innovative guest experience, differentiating design, multi-channel marketing and a sharp focus on service. Sheraton is proud to participate in the industry’s award-winning loyalty program, Starwood Preferred Guest®. Members can now link accounts with Marriott Rewards®, which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards® at members.marriott.com for instant elite status matching and unlimited points transfer. To learn more, visit http://www.sheraton.com. Stay connected to Sheraton on Facebook, and @sheratonhotels on Twitter and Instagram.