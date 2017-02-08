Microids Unveils Syberia 3 Release Date and its First Trailer

Microids unveils the first trailer of Syberia 3 and its release date, scheduled to launch on April 25 in North America on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC/Mac. “After years of expectations, we are glad to offer to our fans a first overview of the universe imagined by Benoit Sokal and set to music by Inon Zur. This first trailer will transport them in Kate Walker’s new adventure, they will learn more about her fellow companions and the obstacles they are going to face.” declares Elliot Grassiano, Vice-President of Microids

The story begins when Kate is found left for dead on a shore by the Youkol tribe, a nomadic people caring for their snow ostriches during migration. Trapped, prisoners in the city of Valsembor, they will have to find together a way to continue their journey in a chase against their enemies and unexpected challenges. While at the same time, Kate’s past is catching up with her…

Impersonating Kate Walker, players will benefit from a brand new way to freely explore striking landscapes and circumvent their mysteries and puzzles to allow Kate to progress in her journey.

Syberia 3 will be available on April 25 in North America and April 20 in Europe, on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC/Mac. It will be fully dubbed in French, English, Russian, Polish and German with subtitles in English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Dutch, Russian, Polish, Czech, Korean, simplified and traditional Chinese. The original soundtrack is composed by Inon Zur (Fallout 4, Dragon Age, Prince of Persia), who has already scored Syberia 2. The game is rated T for Teen (ESRB).

Watch Syberia 3 "Discover" trailer here.

About Microïds

Created in 1985, Microïds is an international publisher of multi-platform video games based in Paris (France). Today, it represents Anuman Interactive’s video game business in all its forms. Managed by its creator Elliot Grassiano, Microïds keeps getting stronger and widens its large game catalogue with genres as varied as adventure, management, simulation and action. Through its adaptations of iconic titles such as "Syberia" or "Amerzone" on new supports or through its original creations ("Subject 13", "The A.B.C. Murders", "Yesterday Origins” …), Microïds is developing on PC, Mac, Playstation, Xbox, as well as iOS and Android mobiles and tablets. Besides its heroes and heroines from original creations (Kate Walker from "Syberia", Victoria Mc Pherson from "Still Life"…), Microïds also creates new titles including other characters or authors from other media (comic books, cinema, literature…) such as Garfield, Lucky Luke or Agatha Christie. Microïds is currently developing Syberia 3 scheduled for April 2017, responding to many fans of this cult adventure game series (more than 3 million sold) who have been waiting for more than ten years. For more information, visit the official website http://www.microids.com, the Facebook Page, Twitter, Instagram or Youtube channel

About Benoit Sokal

From comics to video games: a singular artist. In 1978, Benoit Sokal starts drawing for the magazine "To Follow". It was during this period that he created the character of Inspector Canardo. In 1996, he launched the video game project "Amerzone" published by Microïds. Benoit Sokal is one of the first graphic novel artists to design, implement and supervise the entire production of a video game. He later became creative director at Microïds, which published in 2002 his second video game "Syberia". He was recognized as "Person of the Year" at the 2002 video games Phenix Awards, Syberia was crowned "Best adventure game of the year" in 2002 in the USA. In April 2004, the release of Syberia 2, meets the same success as the first episode of the saga and was met with enthusiasm from fans all over the world. Since 2013, Benoit Sokal is dedicated to writing and creating the highly anticipated Syberia 3.