TICK™ is durable enough for the harshest environments, but is versatile enough to use on any valuable tools and equipment in a variety of industries.

Milwaukee Tool introduces The TICK™- a professional-grade Bluetooth™ tool and equipment tracker. Designed to withstand the harshest environments, the TICK™ can be easily attached and hidden from sight on any tools or equipment, regardless of brand, providing users an invaluable way to track anything that is valuable to them with the ONE-KEY app.

With its low profile design, the TICK™ can securely attach to anything through glue, screw, rivet, or strap. Its flat back enables a snug fit to a variety of surface types and its circular shape fits into a range of places hidden from view; for instance, the underside of a ladder or miter saw stand. Each TICK™ is also laser engraved with a serial number so users can easily identify and assign multiple TICK™s. Once attached and hidden from view, the TICK™ makes tracking tools and equipment as simple as pulling out your phone.

“The opportunities to use this product are endless,” said Steve Matson, Senior Product Manager. “Designed for the professional trades and the inventory management challenges they face on the jobsite, the TICK™ is durable enough for the harshest environments, but is versatile enough to use on any valuable tools and equipment in a variety of industries.”

Examples:

Construction and Equipment



Heavy Equipment

Ladders

Generators

Lifts

Material Handling

Outdoor Recreation



Kayaks

ATV’s

Snowmobiles

Trailers

Deer Stands

Facilities and Landscape



Trailers

Mowers

Snow Removal

Blowers

String Trimmers

Home and Personal



Outdoor Power Equipment

Luggage

Backpacks

Keys

Cars

Farm and Agriculture



PTO Implements

Wagons

Trailers

Heavy Equipment

Products with a TICK™ attached are paired via the ONE-KEY™ app. Tool records and locations are updated when any device with the ONE-KEY™ app comes within 100 feet of the TICK™. These location updates are transmitted through any ONE-KEY™ app that’s in-range, regardless of whether the app is open or not, allowing users to pinpoint missing tools more quickly. In addition, users can easily manage all of their tools through the app’s Simplified Tool and Equipment Management features. These features allow users to assign and store detailed information for all of their tools and equipment – whether it’s a tool equipped with a TICK™, a ONE-KEY™ enabled tool or any other tools and equipment.

Fully embodying the Milwaukee promise of “Nothing but HEAVY DUTY,” the TICK™ is ruggedly protected from the harshest environments – giving professionals peace of mind that they’ll receive updated locations of their tools and equipment, no matter what. Its water and dust-tight closure protects the internal components from weather elements, and UV rated plastics keep the TICK™ from getting brittle when exposed to extended periods of direct sunlight. In addition, its rugged electronics housing can stand up to high vibration and impact, as well as heavy duty tracking applications, like underneath a generator.

Available now, the TICK™ is a true testament to Milwaukee’s focus on the user and investment in game changing technology. For more information on ONE-KEY™ please visit http://www.milwaukeetool.com/one-key.