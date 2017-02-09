Xtiva Financial Systems and The Athene Group have partnered to offer enhanced connectivity between their product suites, enabling their respective customers to materially increase technology capabilities and ROI on their Wealth

Management technology stack.

“Wealth Management firms will be able to confidently ensure that rich and up-to-date data from Skience is available to fully leverage the Xtiva Sales Performance Management Suite to drive business growth,” said Sanjeev Kumar, Athene Group CEO. “The Xtiva Cloud platform is perfectly suited to leverage Skience for access to Custodians, Clearing Firms, Asset Managers and third party sources.”

The partners will invest in building integrations between the Xtiva Cloud platform and the Skience product to ensure customers are able to take full advantage of the capabilities of both product suites as rapidly and efficiently as possible. With work already underway, common clients will be able to see benefits immediately.

“Athene is a natural partner for Xtiva. They share our focus on customer success and they have offered the market some real innovation in back office and data aggregation services.” stated Xtiva COO Rick Scearbo. “All Xtiva clients will enjoy the opportunity to access additional data enabled features in their Xtiva products and our new clients will additionally benefit from a shortening of their time-to-value, which improves their ROI.”

###

About Xtiva

Xtiva Financial Systems enables Financial Services firms to fully monetize advice. Xtiva offer a suite of innovative sales performance management tools and services exclusively for financial services via the Xtiva Cloud platform. Over 80 enterprise broker-dealers, wealth managers, RIAs, custodians and insurance firms use Xtiva’s award-winning software,