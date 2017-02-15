Mark III won two 2017 IBM Beacon Awards at the IBM PartnerWorld Leadership Conference in Las Vegas, NV. To be singled out for not only the IBM Beacon Award for Outstanding Storage Solution, but also for Outstanding Solution Developed on Bluemix, is the highest honor we can receive.

Mark III Systems was named a winner of a 2017 IBM Beacon Award for Outstanding Storage Solution. This honor is awarded to select IBM Business Partners that deliver outstanding solutions across IBM’s broad product and service portfolio to drive business value for customers. The 2017 awards recognize achievements across a wide-range of growing solution areas, including cloud and Watson IoT, all of which are helping clients thrive in the cognitive era.

“Globally there are many great IBM Business Partners, and to be singled out for not only the IBM Beacon Award for Outstanding Storage Solution, but also for Outstanding Solution Developed on Bluemix, is the highest honor we can receive,” said Stan Wysocki, Vice President of Mark III Systems. “The awards for these two solutions validate our strategy for driving digital transformation for our clients. Our solution for the Outstanding Storage Solution category focused on building a hybrid digital storage cloud for videos and archive data on top of IBM Cloud Object Storage. This is a critical area for enterprises globally, as video data is estimated to be 80 percent of all IoT data by 2020. Our Beacon Award for Outstanding Solution Developed on Bluemix leverages Watson and Bluemix to deliver rich cognitive analytics to call centers, another key area in the new digital enterprise.”

The Beacon Awards are an integral part of IBM’s Business Partner recognition program. Announced at the IBM PartnerWorld Leadership Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States, the winners are selected by a panel of expert judges consisting of IBM executives, industry analysts and members of the press. The awards are given to Business Partners around the world who have demonstrated business excellence in delivering IBM-based solutions to clients to drive transformation and business growth. This year’s awards recognized Business Partner achievements across 19 award categories encompassing a wide-range of solution areas, including analytics, collaboration, cloud, commerce, cognitive, Watson IoT and security.

“By delivering innovative solutions to drive business value, Beacon Award winners help transform the way their clients and industries do business,” said Marc Dupaquier, general manager, IBM Global Business Partners. “We’d like to congratulate Mark III Systems on winning the Beacon Award for Outstanding Storage Solution and delivering exceptional client satisfaction and results.”

This is Mark III Systems’ second 2017 IBM Beacon Award, having also been named winner of the Outstanding Solution Developed on Bluemix award.

For more information about the IBM Beacon Awards, including details on the winners and finalists, please visit: https://www-304.ibm.com/partnerworld/wps/servlet/ContentHandler/pw_com_prb_beacon.

To learn more about IBM PartnerWorld, a comprehensive program that offers marketing and sales resources, training, certification and technical support to help create new revenue and market opportunities for IBM Business Partners, visit http://www.ibm.com/partnerworld.

About Mark III Systems

Mark III Systems is a long-time IT solutions provider and 20-year IBM Platinum Business Partner focused on helping enterprises and service provider clients in North America build, optimize, modernize, and support their tech stacks both in the datacenter and in the cloud. With a diverse team of systems engineers, developers, and DevOps engineers, Mark III’s areas of expertise include IT infrastructure, datacenter operations, hybrid cloud, virtualization, analytics, security, IoT, DevOps, Digital Transformation, and AI/cognitive development.