Commercial UAV Expo Europe Announces Early Backers

Diversified Communications, the organizer of Commercial UAV Expo Europe, a new conference and exposition focused on drone integration for industrial use, announced today dozens of early supporters of the event, including individuals on the Advisory Board, supporting trade associations and sponsoring trade media. The inaugural edition will take place 20-22 June 2017 at the SQUARE Brussels Exhibition Centre in Brussels, Belgium. Diversified also organizes Commercial UAV Expo Americas, the leading North American event for the commercial UAV market, and publishes Commercial UAV News. Supporters include:

ADVISORY BOARD

Sebastian Babiarz, Head of Drone Business, Advanced Mobile Network Solutions

Nokia – Germany

Kasia Colombani, Senior Consultant

Drone Alliance Europe & RPP Group – Belgium

James Harrison, CEO & Co-Founder

Sky-Futures – United Kingdom

Dr. Oliver Heinrich, Attorney-at-Law and Found Partner

BHO Legal – Germany

Benjamin Hugonet, VP of European Sales

Airware – France

Julian Norton, Business Development Manager

Pix4d – Switzerland

Peter Slater, Aerial Solutions UAV Manager

Costain Group Plc – United Kingdom

Mark Vanlook, Chairman

EUKA – Belgium

Jürgen Verstaen, Co-Founder & Chief Business Development Officer

UniFly – Belgium

Flavien Viguier, R&D Manager

SNCF Railway – France

Jeremy Wigmore, CEO

Aerialtronics – The Netherlands

>> View Advisory Board bios here.

NATIONAL RPAS ASSOCIATIONS:

AERPAS | La Asociación Española de RPAS

The Spanish Association of RPAS

ARPAS-UK | Association of Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems UK

ASSORPAS | Associazione Italiana per I Light RPAS

The Italian Association of RPAS

BeUAS | Belgische Federatie coor de Onbemande Luchtvaart

The Belgian Federation of Unmanned Aviation

FPDC | Fédération Professionelle du Drone Civil

Professional Federation of Civil Drones

LARPAS | Latvijas Tālvadības Gaisa Kuǵu Asociācija

The Latvian Association of Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems

SVZD | Schweizerischer Verband Ziviler Drohnen

The Swiss Association of Civil Drones

UAV DACH | Deutschsprachige Verband fϋr Unbemannte Luftahrt

The German Association for Unmanned Aeronautics

UAVS | Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Systems Association

SUPPORTING ORGANIZATATIONS:

Drone Alliance Europe

EUKA, DroneCommunity EU & Drone Hero Europe 2017

Open Geospatial Consortium, Inc.

SPONSORING MEDIA:

AEC Café

Apogeo Spatial

Asia Pacific Fire

The BIM Hub

The BIM Forum

Civil + Structural Engineer

Commercial UAV News

Crisis Response Journal

BUILTR Labs

Directions Magazine

Drone Business Center

DroneNodes.com

Drone Show Latin America

Drones X

ENR

GeoConnexion

GeoInformatics

GeoLearn

Geomatics World

Geo-matching.com

Geospatial Solutions

GIM Internationsl

GIS Café

GIS Resources

GIS User

GPS World

Gulf Fire

Informed Infrastructure

Inside Unmanned Systems

International Fire Fighter

Jobs for Drones

LiDAR Magazine

LiDAR News

Mind Commerce

MundoGeo

Pit & Quarry

POB

Renewable Energy World

Rotor Drone Magazine

Skylogic Research/Drone Analyst

SPAR 3D

Tractica

Unmanned Systems Technology

UAS Magazine

xyHt

“We’re thrilled by the response we’re getting to Commercial UAV Expo Europe. The list of supporters grows every day, as more and more people learn about this new event exclusively focused on commercial UAV integration for large enterprise, industrial users in Europe that is organized by Diversified Communications,” said Lisa Murray, Event Director. “Commercial UAV Expo Europe is unique in that it is a pan-European event that will explore harmonization of standards, the intricacies of the regulatory landscape, and the commercial opportunities for drone business that will drive the market forward. Diversified Communications is known globally as a market leader in producing events and emedia in the technology sector. Many of the individuals, companies and media sponsors who have pledged their support know us from having had positive, successful results at other events we produce.”

“With Commercial UAV Expo Europe, Diversified Communications brings its winning formula to the rapidly growing European market.” In 2015, the company launched Commercial UAV Expo Americas in Las Vegas. The event’s exclusive focus on drone integration in seven distinct industrial markets proved extremely successful; the second edition, held in October 2016 in Las Vegas, had more than 1,700 attendees and an exhibition with 170 booths of airframes, components, sensors and services.

>> Registration for Commercial UAV Expo Europe will open in early March, 2017. Drone professionals interested in receiving information about attending the event are invited to fill out an attendee inquiry form here.

>> Companies interested in receiving information about exhibiting are invited to contact Katherine Dow at kdow(at)divcom.com or at +1.207.842.5497.

>> A free report “Exploring Commercial Drone Opportunities and Regulation Across Europe in 2017” by Commercial UAV News Executive Editor Jeremiah Karpowicz is available for download here.

About Commercial UAV Expo

Commercial UAV Expo, presented by Commercial UAV News, is a conference and exhibition exclusively focused on the commercial drone market covering industries including Surveying & Mapping; Civil Infrastructure; Aggregates & Mining; Construction; Process, Power & Utilities; Precision Agriculture; Law Enforcement, Emergency Response and Search & Rescue (SAR). The European event will launch in Brussels, Belgium in June 2017. The North American event is taking place October 24-26, 2017 at the Westgate Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. For more information, visit http://www.expouav.com and http://www.expouav.com/europe.

About Commercial UAV News

Commercial UAV News is a leading source of news, insight and analysis for the commercial drone market, focusing on Surveying & Mapping; Civil Infrastructure; Aggregates & Mining; Construction; Process, Power & Utilities; Precision Agriculture; Law Enforcement, Emergency Response and Search & Rescue (SAR). In addition to daily news and a weekly newsletter, the site features exclusive industry-specific reports about how drones are being used in various markets. Jeremiah Karpowicz is the Executive Editor. http://www.commercialuavnews.com

Commercial UAV Expo is organized by Diversified Communications, a leading organizer of conferences and trade shows with 15 years in the geospatial arena, including SPAR 3D Expo & Conference and International LiDAR Mapping Forum. http://www.divcom.com

CONTACT:

Lee Corkhill, Diversified Communications

lcorkhill(at)divcom.com; 1-207-842-5520