Commercial UAV Expo Europe Announces Early Backers

Diversified Communications, the organizer of Commercial UAV Expo Europe, a new conference and exposition focused on drone integration for industrial use, announced today dozens of early supporters of the event, including individuals on the Advisory Board, supporting trade associations and sponsoring trade media. The inaugural edition will take place 20-22 June 2017 at the SQUARE Brussels Exhibition Centre in Brussels, Belgium. Diversified also organizes Commercial UAV Expo Americas, the leading North American event for the commercial UAV market, and publishes Commercial UAV News. Supporters include:
ADVISORY BOARD
Sebastian Babiarz, Head of Drone Business, Advanced Mobile Network Solutions
Nokia – Germany
Kasia Colombani, Senior Consultant
Drone Alliance Europe & RPP Group – Belgium
James Harrison, CEO & Co-Founder
Sky-Futures – United Kingdom
Dr. Oliver Heinrich, Attorney-at-Law and Found Partner
BHO Legal – Germany
Benjamin Hugonet, VP of European Sales
Airware – France
Julian Norton, Business Development Manager
Pix4d – Switzerland
Peter Slater, Aerial Solutions UAV Manager
Costain Group Plc – United Kingdom
Mark Vanlook, Chairman
EUKA – Belgium
Jürgen Verstaen, Co-Founder & Chief Business Development Officer
UniFly – Belgium
Flavien Viguier, R&D Manager
SNCF Railway – France
Jeremy Wigmore, CEO
Aerialtronics – The Netherlands
>> View Advisory Board bios here.
NATIONAL RPAS ASSOCIATIONS:
AERPAS | La Asociación Española de RPAS
The Spanish Association of RPAS
ARPAS-UK | Association of Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems UK
ASSORPAS | Associazione Italiana per I Light RPAS
The Italian Association of RPAS
BeUAS | Belgische Federatie coor de Onbemande Luchtvaart
The Belgian Federation of Unmanned Aviation
FPDC | Fédération Professionelle du Drone Civil
Professional Federation of Civil Drones
LARPAS | Latvijas Tālvadības Gaisa Kuǵu Asociācija
The Latvian Association of Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems
SVZD | Schweizerischer Verband Ziviler Drohnen
The Swiss Association of Civil Drones
UAV DACH | Deutschsprachige Verband fϋr Unbemannte Luftahrt
The German Association for Unmanned Aeronautics
UAVS | Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Systems Association
SUPPORTING ORGANIZATATIONS:
Drone Alliance Europe
EUKA, DroneCommunity EU & Drone Hero Europe 2017
Open Geospatial Consortium, Inc.
SPONSORING MEDIA:
AEC Café
Apogeo Spatial
Asia Pacific Fire
The BIM Hub
The BIM Forum
Civil + Structural Engineer
Commercial UAV News
Crisis Response Journal
BUILTR Labs
Directions Magazine
Drone Business Center
DroneNodes.com
Drone Show Latin America
Drones X
ENR
GeoConnexion
GeoInformatics
GeoLearn
Geomatics World
Geo-matching.com
Geospatial Solutions
GIM Internationsl
GIS Café
GIS Resources
GIS User
GPS World
Gulf Fire
Informed Infrastructure
Inside Unmanned Systems
International Fire Fighter
Jobs for Drones
LiDAR Magazine
LiDAR News
Mind Commerce
MundoGeo
Pit & Quarry
POB
Renewable Energy World
Rotor Drone Magazine
Skylogic Research/Drone Analyst
SPAR 3D
Tractica
Unmanned Systems Technology
UAS Magazine
xyHt
“We’re thrilled by the response we’re getting to Commercial UAV Expo Europe. The list of supporters grows every day, as more and more people learn about this new event exclusively focused on commercial UAV integration for large enterprise, industrial users in Europe that is organized by Diversified Communications,” said Lisa Murray, Event Director. “Commercial UAV Expo Europe is unique in that it is a pan-European event that will explore harmonization of standards, the intricacies of the regulatory landscape, and the commercial opportunities for drone business that will drive the market forward. Diversified Communications is known globally as a market leader in producing events and emedia in the technology sector. Many of the individuals, companies and media sponsors who have pledged their support know us from having had positive, successful results at other events we produce.”
“With Commercial UAV Expo Europe, Diversified Communications brings its winning formula to the rapidly growing European market.” In 2015, the company launched Commercial UAV Expo Americas in Las Vegas. The event’s exclusive focus on drone integration in seven distinct industrial markets proved extremely successful; the second edition, held in October 2016 in Las Vegas, had more than 1,700 attendees and an exhibition with 170 booths of airframes, components, sensors and services.
About Commercial UAV Expo
Commercial UAV Expo, presented by Commercial UAV News, is a conference and exhibition exclusively focused on the commercial drone market covering industries including Surveying & Mapping; Civil Infrastructure; Aggregates & Mining; Construction; Process, Power & Utilities; Precision Agriculture; Law Enforcement, Emergency Response and Search & Rescue (SAR). The European event will launch in Brussels, Belgium in June 2017. The North American event is taking place October 24-26, 2017 at the Westgate Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. For more information, visit http://www.expouav.com and http://www.expouav.com/europe.
About Commercial UAV News
Commercial UAV News is a leading source of news, insight and analysis for the commercial drone market, focusing on Surveying & Mapping; Civil Infrastructure; Aggregates & Mining; Construction; Process, Power & Utilities; Precision Agriculture; Law Enforcement, Emergency Response and Search & Rescue (SAR). In addition to daily news and a weekly newsletter, the site features exclusive industry-specific reports about how drones are being used in various markets. Jeremiah Karpowicz is the Executive Editor. http://www.commercialuavnews.com
Commercial UAV Expo is organized by Diversified Communications, a leading organizer of conferences and trade shows with 15 years in the geospatial arena, including SPAR 3D Expo & Conference and International LiDAR Mapping Forum. http://www.divcom.com
