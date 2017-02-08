Brady to Attend 2017 IPC APEX EXPO

At the show, Brady will showcase its latest label printer and polyimide materials.

Brady (NYSE:BRC), a global leader in industrial and safety printing systems and solutions, today announced it will attend the 2017 IPC APEX EXPO. The event will be take place February 14-16, 2017, at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California. Brady will exhibit at booth #2227.

At the show, Brady will showcase its latest label printer and polyimide materials, including:



BMP®61 label printer – For high-performance identification of wires, cables and components. It features touch screen capabilities, multiple user interfaces, versatile data management and materials that can handle the toughest industrial applications.

Electrostatic dissipative labels – Labels designed with strong, heat-resistant adhesive and only low-static discharge voltage when peeled off the liner to keep static-sensitive components of circuit boards safe.

Circuit board & component ID – Labels with adhesives and topcoat/ribbon combinations designed to withstand high temperatures, powerful chemicals and high pressure used in printed circuit board manufacturing and wash processes.

To learn more about Brady’s labeling solutions, download “Your Next Design Success Includes the Right Label” Guidebook or visit booth #2227.

For More Information

For Brady’s complete product offering, visit BradyID.com.

About Brady Corporation:

Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2016, employed approximately 6,400 people in its worldwide businesses. Brady’s fiscal 2016 sales were approximately $1.12 billion. Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC. More information is available on the Internet at bradycorp.com.

