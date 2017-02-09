This is a very exciting time for us, the new facility will easily meet current capacity requirements, and gives the company ample room for growth as the shop assumes additional machining work

Stock Drive Products/Sterling Instrument (SDP/SI), a leader in comprehensive motion control and power transmission solutions, has begun operations in a brand new world-class facility designed to greatly improve efficiencies and lead times. The newly constructed 96,000 square foot facility is located at 250 Duffy Avenue, Hicksville, NY, less than 10 miles from their former location of 45 years. "This is a very exciting time for us, the new facility will easily meet current capacity requirements, and gives the company ample room for growth as the shop assumes additional machining work", says Robert Kufner, President and CEO.

"The needs of our customers and the wide variety of projects we tackle here at SDP/SI are more demanding than ever before in terms of quality and delivery", says Wayne Martin, V. P. Operations. "Housing the entire company in one location will streamline work flow, free up bottlenecks and improve responsiveness to customer’s changing needs. The plant and equipment upgrades give us the ability to shorten lead times, improve quality and decrease cost", says Martin. New CNC Machining Centers have replaced some of the older equipment and increases capacity by having the capability of running 24/7.

SDP/SI, ISO 9001:2008 + AS9100C certified, provides mechatronic based design, engineering and manufacturing services for critical motion control applications, including aerospace, defense, and medical. Over 100,000 standard inch and metric small mechanical components are available for fast turnaround. SDP/SI specializes in high-quality machined parts, molded components, precision gears and gear assemblies.

Stock Drive Products / Sterling Instrument (SDP/SI), 250 Duffy Avenue, Hicksville NY 11801. Phone: 1-800-819-8900 | 516-328-3300 • Fax: 516-326-8827.