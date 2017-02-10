Providian Medical Launches RentMedical.com

Whether you want to test out new services in your practice before making a purchase, or simply need a temporary replacement for a broken down system, RentMedical.com is here to help.

Providian Medical LLC, a full-service sales and service company specializing in reconditioned medical equipment, has announced an expansion into the medical device rental market with the launch of RentMedical.com, bringing millions in inventory to market. Already a leading provider of refurbished diagnostic medical equipment in the United States and South America, Providian Medical is expanding its services to include diagnostic medical equipment rentals to practices across the US. Available systems include MRI, CT, Ultrasound and C-Arm systems from leading OEMs in the medical imaging industry.

“Whether you want to test out new services in your practice before making a purchase, or simply need a temporary replacement for a broken down system, RentMedical.com is here to help.” said Mike Skok, Director of Sales and Marketing for Providian Medical. “Our new medical equipment rental program provides access to top systems from leading manufacturers, along with expert assistance for fast, onsite setup and ongoing technical assistance.”

RentMedical.com offers long and short term rental contracts on a variety of medical imaging systems from top brands, including GE, SonoSite and Siemens. Customers receive expert assistance in choosing the right medical system for their needs, and also have access to free phone support for troubleshooting and operations questions.

Working with a direct provider like RentMedical.com for imaging rentals can help busy medical practices save time and money. “Our equipment is fully tested and inspected by expert technicians prior to delivery, so you never have to worry about turning patients away due to faulty equipment. Renting high quality medical equipment can also be an incredibly cost-effective way to test out new functionality without making a large investment in a new or used system.” Skok said.

RentMedical.com offers fast delivery of medical imaging equipment, including 24 hour turnaround for some systems. Customers have access to expert training videos, free technical support throughout the rental period and other resources designed to help users get the most out of their rentals.