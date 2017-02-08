Kilnscan in operation at a cement plant

Along a cement plant’s rotary kiln, a phenomenon known as shadow areas occur when obstacles are in the line of sight of the scanner, which is often the case with pieces of infrastructure, tyres, gears, ducts, posts or pillars. Because of this, thermal scanners cannot properly measure the temperature of the kiln shell, creating a potentially risky operation for the plant.

Installing several thermal spot sensors, called shadow pyrometers, in front of the shadow areas, EOI’s Kilnscan will be able to monitor the full length of the kiln shell without leaving any blind spots. These shadow pyrometers connect to the Kilnscan receiver unit which operates as a data hub and merges temperature information from all sensors, displaying a complete seamless thermal map of the kiln shell. Up to 8 shadow pyrometers can be connected to the Kilnscan receiver unit. Each pyrometer can be aligned in front of the kiln to monitor a spot equivalent to the size of a single refractory brick in shadowed or concealed areas.

With well over a 1,500 in operation around the world, and a lot of references in the United States, EOI’s Kilnscan thermal scanner works to ensure uninterrupted operation of the cement production line to avoid unplanned shutdowns and kiln refractory failures which can result in several days of lost production and impact on operational costs.

About the Company: Electro-Optical Industries is a world leader in electro optics and infrared test equipment, thermographic cameras for process control monitoring and infrared wide area surveillance systems for protection of a variety of applications. Founded in 1964, Electro-Optical Industries has products in over 45 different countries with a customer list of over 1,000, including some of the best-known companies worldwide.