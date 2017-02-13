Stertil-Koni receives NASPO contract extension Government procurement contracts, such as NASPO, represent very important purchasing vehicles that serve our customers every single day. We are extremely honored to build on our long-term and successful relationship with NASPO.

Heavy duty vehicle lift leader Stertil-Koni has announced that it has been awarded the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint Master Agreement for Vehicle Lifts and Garage Associated Equipment.

Here’s what makes this award really special. The new agreement, which in Stertil-Koni's instance represents a contract extension, enables customers nationwide -- including municipalities, state agencies, local governments, public works departments, school districts and more -- to purchase the company’s heavy duty vehicle lifting systems by means of NASPO’S streamlined, expedited process.

Vendors who receive a contract award from NASPO ValuePoint – a nationally-focused cooperative purchasing program – have already participated in the organization’s competitive bidding process. Thus, awardees have been thoroughly screened and vetted to provide the highest quality products, at competitive pricing, to NASPO’s extensive customer base. In terms of scale, NASPO is made up of the directors of the central procurement offices in each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia and the territories of the United States.

The new NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement for Vehicle Lifts and Garage Associated Equipment, No. 05316, begins February 10, 2017 and is valid for two years, with an extension option for an additional three years.

In making today’s announcement, Stertil-Koni president, Dr. Jean DellAmore, stated: “Since 2006, Stertil-Koni has been proud to be associated with the NASPO ValuePoint organization. It goes without saying that we are honored to have been selected for this significant contract. The new award is a true win-win for multiple parties -- NASPO and its customer base, as well as Stertil-Koni and our company’s dedicated network of exclusive distributors across North America.”

Concluded DellAmore, “Government procurement contracts, such as NASPO, represent very important purchasing vehicles that serve our customers every single day. We are extremely honored to build on our long-term and successful relationship with NASPO.”

About Stertil-Koni

Stertil-Koni, a brand of the Stertil Group, is the global market leader in heavy duty vehicle lifts – bus lifts and truck lifts – and is the preferred supplier to the world’s leading companies in the truck and bus industries. Stertil-Koni's breadth of products meets all ranges of lifting needs and includes mobile column lifts with the ebright Smart Control System, two-post, four-post, in-ground piston lifts, platform lifts, half-scissors and its innovative axle-engaging, in-ground, scissor lift configuration, ECOLIFT. The DIAMOND LIFT is now available in a “frame” version, engineered specifically for concrete foundations and ideal for replacement situations. Stertil-Koni USA is headquartered in Stevensville, Maryland. Stertil-Koni has production facilities in Europe, in The Netherlands, and in the USA in Streator, Illinois.

About NASPO

The National Association of State Procurement Officials, NASPO is a non-profit association dedicated to advancing public procurement through leadership, excellence, and integrity. It is made up of the directors of the central purchasing offices in each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia and the territories of the United States. NASPO is an organization that helps its members achieve success as public procurement leaders through promotion of best practices, education, professional development, research, and innovative procurement strategies.