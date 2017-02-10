LightBound Launched Cloud Contact Center Solution

LightBound Cloud Contact Center Launched Today It’s a no muss, no fuss solution. We’re delivering VoIP the way it was meant to be delivered long ago. The best part is that this is a complementary ‘bolt-on’ product to any phone system you may have today.

LightBound was pleased to announce the addition of Cloud Contact Center solution to their Integrated Voice portfolio yesterday. LightBound’s Cloud Contact Center is an advanced call center management system with more functionality than traditional on-premise hardware PBXs – at a fraction of the cost.

The Contact Center solution leverages a “software as a service” (SaaS) model to deliver a customizable and powerful automated delivery of calls that include ACD, Chat, IVR, WFM, CTI, reports, recordings, remote agents, disaster recovery and much more.

“Our secret sauce, in one word, is ‘INTEGRATED,’” said Dane Dittemore, vice president of sales and marketing of LightBound. “Buying server hardware, software, contracting with telco companies for dial tone/SIP trunking, staffing to manage, wondering where your 24x7 support is coming from, and hiring external contractors are now a thing of the past. It’s a no muss, no fuss solution. We’re delivering VoIP the way it was meant to be delivered long ago. The best part is that this is a complementary ‘bolt-on’ product to any phone system you may have today. “

As part of LightBound’s Integrated Voice portfolio, LightBound’s Cloud Contact Center product offering is bundled with dial tone/DIDs, number porting, a 24X7 Network Operations Center for support, Fiber connectivity (where available), and on-site implementation & training. These features and benefits are backed by a company that has been providing IP services for 20+ years to local and global organizations.

“This solution is truly unique. You get all the components for delivery of voice packets from a single provider, a provider that specializes in delivery of voice and data packets,” stated Jack Carr, CEO of LightBound. “This makes for an easier implementation, a better user experience, and better outcomes.” No longer do you need to manage invoices from several vendors, struggle with hiring external companies to manage changes to the PBX rules, or deal with the frustrations that come with cumbersome hardware/firmware changes. The heartbeat of your call center is now off-site and out of mind.”

Learn more about this newest solution and other Integrated voice service options at http://www.lightbound.com/products/integrated-voice.

About LightBound: Since 1994, LightBound has been delivering Internet and IP services to clients. We are an Indiana-based provider of Internet, voice, co-location, network, and IaaS cloud services to local and global organizations. LightBound has been delivering 24x7 support from a staffed Network Operations Center (NOC) from the beginning and a CLEC since 2005. We’re fortunate to have some of Indiana’s best and most successful brands as our clientele and have a Net Promoter Score® that is among the highest in the technology industry.