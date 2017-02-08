We know that the work we do every day improves business outcomes for our clients and helps people within those organizations reach higher and achieve more!

HR Tech Outlook honors Next Level Performance, a Dittman Company, as Company of the Month for being at the forefront of the industry, as a provider of world class incentive travel and rewards programs, with sound program design, and award-winning communications.

The quality of products and services is driven by the quality of the interactions between employees and the organization, employees and their peers, and employees and their customers. Next Level Performance provides the insight, communications, and tools to inspire people to their best performance, and to recognize a job well done. Next Level Performance collaborates with its clients to build cultures where people thrive.

Dave Dittman, Managing Director at Next Level Performance says, “We know that the work we do every day improves business outcomes for our clients and helps people within those organizations reach higher and achieve more!”

Next Level Performance is also recognized in HR Tech Outlook magazine as one of the Top 10 Engagement Solution Providers for 2017 for creating employee engagement solutions that allow companies to grow, while inspiring employees to achieve more.

Workplace relationships are important to today’s workforce, and a social recognition platform creates a forum for recognition and engagement. Employees are more effective when they know their work is valued and they can participate in a culture of recognition. Next Level’s suite of products, including soon-to-be-released Applaudit, offer an online environment where accomplishments can be shared, encouraging teamwork and building connections in the workplace.

Next Level Performance is at the forefront of the engagement and recognition industry with technology and communications. For over 40 years, the company has been providing workplace solutions that embrace the evolution of technology tools while keeping programs rooted in best practices.

About Next Level Performance, a Dittman Company

For 40 years, Next Level Performance, a Dittman Company has been an award-winning leader in providing incentives, recognition, and rewards programs to help companies realize immediate ROI in motivating sales people, employees, channel partners, customers, and consumers. Their signature products and services include: TotalPRO® (Performance Recognition Online) — an incentive, recognition and rewards online software solution (SaaS) – and Deluxe Group Incentive Travel.

About HR Tech Outlook

HR Tech Outlook—Published from Fremont, California, HR Tech Outlook is a technology magazine, which gives information about the latest technologies in the industry that helps the technology, business leaders, and start-up ecosystems to achieve business goals. A panel of experts, technology leaders, and board members of HR Tech Outlook magazine has finalized the “Top 10 Employee Engagement Solution Providers 2017” and short listed the best vendors and consultants. For more info, visit: http://www.hrtechoutlook.com

For more information visit http://www.nxlperformance.com.