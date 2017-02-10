CARCO Announces its Designation of NICB Strategic Partner

We are happy to have obtained this newly-created designation which reflects the many years CARCO has been working closely with the NICB.

CARCO is proud to announce its partnership with the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) as a NICB Strategic Partner. The partnership program recognizes companies that have a strong interest in working collaboratively to fight vehicle theft and insurance fraud.

CARCO has been providing pre-insurance photo inspections and fighting fraud in the auto industry since 1977. The vehicle inspection process helps prevent insurance fraud while keeping insurance premiums as low as possible for insured consumers. Insurance fraud costs the motoring public millions of dollars each year. CARCO works closely with the NICB and other law enforcement agencies to help recover and prevent tens of millions of dollars in fraudulent claims over the years.

Senior vice president, Will Pagan, stated, “We are happy to have obtained this newly-created designation which reflects the many years CARCO has been working closely with the NICB. CARCO’s database is accessed more than ten thousand times per day, helping the NICB and law enforcement in reducing fraud and keeping premiums down for insureds.”

About CARCO:

CARCO is the leading provider of vehicle pre-insurance inspection services in the U.S. Major insurance carriers choose CARCO for its extensive and convenient site network. CARCO’s advanced technology completes the process in the most efficient and effect manner while complying with regulations.

About NICB:

The NICB partners with CARCO, members, insurers and law enforcement agencies to facilitate the identification, detection and prosecution of insurance criminals.