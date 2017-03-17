Ralph DiBugnara Was On 1140 WRVA

Ralph DiBugnara - Vice President at Residential Home Funding Corp.

Ralph DiBugnara was interviewed by Jimmy Barrett on 1140 WRVA.

As a mortgage banker with an eye on millennial demographics and a reputation as a media liaison, Ralph is redefining the role of the banker in today’s buyer-centric real estate market. Featured on CBS, WOR, iHeartRadio and several other media outlets, Ralph keeps his attention firmly focused on the trends and tides of the new world real estate game.

As VP of Residential Home Funding Sales Division, Ralph established the Consumer Direct Division as a response to the evolving needs of clients. This division offers a network of affiliate programs and incentives based on the professional associations of each client, a single example of the multitude ways Ralph prioritizes and prizes the needs of the client. The Consumer Direct Division, under Ralph’s guidance and upon his broad shoulders, has gone on to serve clients in thirteen states in the Northeast.

A competitive athlete, battle tested in boxing rings and Spartan courses, Ralph DiBugnara is a radically different mortgage banker and real estate expert. He applies the same relentlessness and ferocity for winning to helping new home buyers find and finance their homes.

Prior to joining RH Funding, Ralph was a Senior Vice President & National Branch Manager for ICG Home. Ralph joined ICG in 2008 and with his trademark tenacity and customer driven approach established the company’s first consumer direct branches in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Florida, Missouri, Ohio, and Massachusetts.