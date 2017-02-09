“The single biggest thing is that Ctuit allows us to look to the future while referencing the past. Knowledge is power.” - Peter Lessing, Director of System Analytics, Lessings, Inc.

THE BUSINESS.

Lessings, Inc. is a fast-growing, family owned hospitality company that was founded in 1890 by Maxwell Lessing in Great River, New York. Lessings prides itself on being the “the oldest family-owned, continuously operated, highly diverse food service company in the United States.” Today, the day-to-day company operations are still maintained by six generations of the Lessing family.

As of 2017, the company has over 100 locations across the U.S., representing a multitude of successful concepts from full service restaurants and catering, to a franchisee agreement with Blaze Fast Fire'd Pizza to develop a chain of pizza restaurants. Lessings now has a hand in effectively every type of business in the restaurant and hospitality industries, including a small hotel.

THE CHALLENGES

Lessings realized that they were spending too much time looking at data from the past when it was needed in the moment. Though they appreciate the value of information, Lessings needed increased speed of information and aggregation.

"To continue our 125-year tradition of innovation and excellence, we need to focus on the future. Having constant access to real-time data makes it easier for management to make quick, informed business decisions,” said Peter Lessing, director of System Analytics at Lessings."

THE SOLUTION

"Lessings, Inc. is very complicated. We have a myriad of technologies; sometimes savvy, sometimes a mechanical cash register. There is a little bit of everything in the mix," says Lessing. “Having one set of analytics for all types of operations made a tremendous amount of sense."

In their search for a restaurant management software solution, Ctuit’s name kept coming up. The speed of information, cost drivers and data aggregation immediately caught Lessings’ eye. Lessings has now been with Ctuit since 2014, and continues to use their software in a myriad of ways.

THE RESULTS

COGS Suites, Labor Scheduling, On the Fly, Event Management, Budgets, and custom reporting – Lessings makes use of just about every feature that Ctuit offers. Moving forward, they plan to extend their Ctuit usage in 2017 with Checkbooks and Invoice Imaging.

Prior to Ctuit, Lessings was using excel spreadsheets for their accounts payable and inventory data. "The COGS modules have provided Lessings ten times more for the same amount of input, since Ctuit polls information from the Point of Sale itself," said Lessing. "With the inventory system, we can consolidate and compare data across the restaurant group as a whole. For example, if there are 150 bottles of a particular whiskey in the company that could possibly be moved around, then no one buy more." In addition, Ctuit’s product mix reporting provides comparisons of their locations to see what items are selling where, ultimately allowing them to analyze sales and introduce location-specific new items.

One the biggest results Lessings has witnessed with Ctuit is through the Labor Scheduler. Ctuit offers a single interface, unlike their previous scheduling platform outside of Ctuit. To Lessing, the Ctuit labor scheduling module, payroll tools, and labor reports, provide transparency of data - ultimately creating cost savings.

Recently, Lessings began using the Event Management module at some of their restaurant locations. "We have moved from sticky notes on the wall, to an integrated system where everyone can see what is going on. It’s has really streamlined our event procedures,” says Lessings when asked about his impression of the module. Now with a consolidated system each restaurant in the group is reporting in the same language.

With the company actively applying an array of Ctuit’s features, Lessing has become a good friend and advocate for the client services team at Ctuit. “The Client Services team is the reason all of this works,” replied Lessing, when asked about his customer service experience. The Lessings-Ctuit partnership has cultivated much success for the Lessing industry. As Lessings’ future continues to grow, so will their relationship with Ctuit.

