Go2Jets Expands to the East Coast with New Alliance Member

We’re thrilled to have Metropolitan Aviation join our alliance.

Go2Jets proudly announces the addition of Metropolitan Aviation, a Virginia based private jet management and charter company, to its growing alliance. Metropolitan’s current fleet includes a Hawker 800 & Falcon 50, and other aircraft are in the works. The Argus Gold rated jet operator is also a participant in the visa waiver program.

With the addition of the two jets, Go2Jets clients now have access to land at Reagan National Airport, an option that only a selected few companies can offer.

“We’re thrilled to have Metropolitan Aviation join our alliance. By adding jets on the east coast, we are closer to our goal of having jets in key regions in North America,” Said Gabriel Levy, Charter Sales Manager.

Go2Jets handles all charter sale logistics and provides members with key market insights that maximize profitability. Alliance members benefit from a centralized office of experienced staff that is available 24/7 to handle all incoming requests.

About Metropolitan Aviation

Metropolitan Aviation operates on the principles of integrity, experience and a paramount commitment to safety. Aircraft owners, charter clients and brokers worldwide have come to expect and value the company’s dedicated flight crews, top-quality equipment, and 24/7 customer service backed by superior maintenance and ground personnel. Two captain-qualified pilots crew each Metropolitan Aviation flight, ensuring the highest levels of safety and performance.

About Go2Jets

Go2Jets is a private jet charter alliance with members on four continents. The centralized sales office manages every aspect of the charter sale from quote to trip completion. Go2jets currently has twenty-seven aircraft ranging from the light jets such as the Beechjet 400 to the long range heavy jets such as the Gulfstream V. Go2Jets is a proud member of the National Business Aviation Association and mandates either Wyvern or ARGUS Safety ratings from each member operator. For further information, please visit go2jets.com