My T Chai, a South African company that creates a variety of premium-quality spiced rooibos teas, announced it had a successful and productive ECRM trade show in January in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

My T Chai spiced rooibos teas have become a favorite name among tea enthusiasts in South Africa. Now, the company is seeking to expand its distribution to tea lovers globally. At the ECRM trade show in South Carolina, representatives from the company had a chance to meet with top retail buyers from major names like Walgreens, CVS and more, who can help make this goal a reality.

“We are pleased to have the chance to travel to South Carolina and participate in the ECRM trade show,” said Dirk Geldenhuys, Owner. “It was a great opportunity for us to have private meetings with major retail buyers who can help us expand awareness of our products and our brand. We learned a lot and look forward to leveraging these new connections moving forward.”

My T Chai has a wide range of rooibos spiced teas for purchase. One of its best sellers is plain Rooibos Chai Spiced Tea, a tea which relies heavily on the natural flavor of Rooibos, a herbal tea grown in South Africa only, spiced with traditional masala chai spices. There are no artificial flavors or preservatives in the tea: just pure rooibos, cinnamon, cardamom, clove, ginger and black pepper. It is naturally caffeine free and sweet tasting, Kosher, and can be drunk hot or cold, with or without milk or sugar, making it versatile as well as delicious all year.

ECRM trade shows differ from regular trade shows in that rather than taking place in an open convention hall, they feature closed-session meetings between companies and retail buyers. Topics of discussion include distribution, marketing and branding strategy, and much more.

“Our ECRM trade show experience was very positive and productive, and we look forward to taking what we’ve learned and helping our brand grow stronger,” said Geldenhuys.

For more information about My T Chai, visit http://www.mytchai.com.