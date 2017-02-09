Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) new definition of professional learning Our goal with the Bridging the Gap series is to help districts identify and address the discrepancies between current practice and best practice as it is proposed in ESSA.

The Frontline Research & Learning Institute has announced the release of Bridging the Gap: Part 2. The report is the second in a four-part series that aims to unpack and explore the six criteria that comprise the new definition of professional learning in the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA).

“To ensure alignment with the new definition of professional learning, districts must first establish a deep understanding of the criteria,” says Elizabeth Combs, Managing Director of the Frontline Research & Learning Institute. “Our goal with the Bridging the Gap series is to help districts identify and address the discrepancies between current practice and best practice as it is proposed in ESSA.”

Written in partnership with Dr. Sarah Silverman of Whiteboard Advisors, Bridging the Gap: Part 2 takes an in-depth look at the first two criteria for professional learning – Sustained and Intensive – looking at data from hundreds of districts and millions of enrollments. The report found that few professional learning activities are either sustained or intensive enough to meaningfully impact practice.

“The findings call for serious self-reflection on the part of school districts,” says Combs. “They must ask themselves how they will measure the extent to which their professional development offerings meet the criteria and how they can shift their practices to be more aligned with the new definition.”

In the coming months, the Frontline Research & Learning Institute will release two more Bridging the Gap series reports that will explore the remaining criteria in the new ESSA definition of professional learning. Additionally, the Frontline Institute works closely with the Johns Hopkins Center for Research and Reform in Education to release monthly absence reports as well as an annual absence report, aggregating data from millions of K-12 employee absence records.

