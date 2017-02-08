Penn Community Bank Donates $77,000 to United Way of Bucks County

Penn Community Bank is proud to announce that it has donated more than $77,000 to United Way of Bucks County, raised during its 2016 company-wide support campaign.

Penn Community Bank’s more than 300 employees, executives and directors raised $52,274.32 through a variety of programs and activities held throughout the year. The bank then matched $25,000 worth of contributions, bringing the final total donation to $77,274.32.

“Each of our team members is dedicated to upholding Penn Community Bank’s commitment to strengthen our local communities,” said Todd Hurley, Executive Vice President and Chief Relationship Officer at Penn Community Bank. “We are proud to support the vital work that United Way of Bucks County is doing to alleviate poverty, support education, and increase self-sufficiency across Bucks County.”

The mission of United Way of Bucks County is to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities to advance the common good. It focuses on three key issues: access to a high-quality education, a stable income and good health. The organization plans to use the funds from Penn Community Bank’s annual campaign to assist with day-to-day operations and special events and programs.

“We are so grateful to and for the team at Penn Community Bank,” said Marissa Christie, President and Chief Executive Officer of United Way of Bucks County. “Their dedication and support of our annual United Way campaign, along with their passion for our programs like Bucks Knocks Out Hunger, supports local children, families, and seniors in need. The generosity of the Penn Community Bank team strengthens our entire community and helps to create a better life for people in Bucks County.”

Penn Community Bank President and CEO Jeane M. Coyle, second from left, presents a check for $77,274.32 to Marissa Christie, third from left, President and CEO of United Way of Bucks County. They are joined by, from left, Antoinette Gellentien, Penn Community Bank Highland Park Branch Manager and United Way Campaign Coordinator; Todd Hurley, Penn Community Bank Executive Vice President / Chief Relationship Officer; Kirsten Palmieri, Human Resource Business Partner and UW Campaign Coordinator; and Jessica Sweeney, Corporate Administrative Manager and United Way Campaign Coordinator.

About Penn Community Bank: Penn Community Bank holds more than $1.8 billion in assets and employs more than 300 people at 22 bank branches and two administrative centers throughout Bucks County, Pennsylvania. As an independent, mutual financial institution, Penn Community Bank is not publicly traded and operates with its long-term mission in mind: to help businesses grow and prosper, to support individuals and families throughout their lifetimes, to strengthen the local economy, and to partner with local organizations to act as a catalyst for positive growth in every market it serves.

