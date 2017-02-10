It pushes forward the boundary of possibilities for the next generation of Internet of Things, autonomous vehicles, as well as new generations of enterprise applications and cloud applications that demand true real-time capabilities.

MCoreCloud, a new suite of cloud server software that delivers order-of-magnitude higher performance to meet the exploding demands on Internet/cloud server infrastructure, was introduced today by MCoreLab.

“MCoreCloud provides unparalleled competitive advantages,” said Elaine Wang, chief executive officer of MCoreLab. “It pushes forward the boundary of possibilities for the next generation of Internet of Things, autonomous vehicles, as well as new generations of enterprise applications and cloud applications that demand true real-time capabilities.”

The MCoreCloud suite provides:



Dramatically lower latency — 100 times lower — on the front end through the MCoreCloud Application Server. MCoreCloud measures latency in microseconds, compared to legacy servers where latencies are milliseconds, even seconds.

Order-of-magnitude greater capacity to handle real-time data, and order-of-magnitude faster response time, with the MCoreCloud In-Memory Cache/Data Server.

The world's fastest TCP/IP network stack on standard Ethernet with the MCoreCloud network stack.

“The huge amount of real-time data and exploding number of devices that stream real-time demand dramatic improvements in latency and throughput in a scalable platform,” said Wang. “MCoreCloud is a server platform integrated with real-application high-performance network that incorporates true advancements in system software to deliver on the promise of high performance.”

The MCoreCloud Application Server and MCoreCloud In-Memory Cache/Data Server can be deployed independently, or deployed together to deliver higher performance across an entire system. The Application Server includes a high performance HTTP web application server and ultra high-performance Websocket, with scalability to handle the rapidly increasing number of client connections driven by the Internet of Things and automated clients and agents.

The MCoreCloud In-Memory Cache/Data Server is wire protocol compatible with memcached and can be used to replace existing memcache servers transparently. The MCoreCloud suite also provides a rich set of samples that showcase real application systems, the new architecture and how to build next-generation systems.

“MCoreCloud is the only technology on the market that provides the real solution to the challenges of real-time responsiveness,” said Wang. “It opens a new horizon of possibilities for the entire Web and Cloud cluster.”

MCoreCloud is available on both Linux and Windows.

Learn more about MCoreCloud at http://www.mcorelab.com/mcorecloud