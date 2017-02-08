JH Global Services headquarters in Simpsonville, SC "I am thrilled and honored to join the impressive leadership team assembled by Jane and Jun."

Michael Alexander comes to JH Global after a successful career at Curtis Industries, LLC, a leader in compact vehicle enclosures, attachments, and related accessories. Alexander served as Vice President of Marketing and Sales and played a significant role in growing the business development for Club Car, Ingersoll Rand, where over 33 years he held progressively challenging global leadership roles and presided over the industry's association.

"Michael has demonstrated strong leadership and innovation skills throughout an impressive career at Curtis and Club Car. His overall experience in developing and implementing brand, product, and channel strategies, as well as his vast industry experience and contact, make him extremely well-qualified to take on this important role to help grow our business," said Jane Zhang, CEO of JH Global.

"JH Global has great products and people and is well-positioned for huge growth potential," Alexander said. "I am thrilled and honored to join the impressive leadership team assembled by Jane and Jun and am excited about this very special opportunity."

JH Global, Inc. is an innovative customization leader and manufacturer of multiple models of low-speed vehicles. The diverse line of STAR Electric vehicles ranges from 2-passenger golf cars to utility vehicles to 23-passenger electric buses. JH Accessories is a full line of parts and accessories for both the STAR EV brand and other golf car brands. The company, which started in 2003, markets its own products exclusively through a large network of dealers globally. The company operates from a modern 100,000+ sq ft facility in Simpsonville, South Carolina.