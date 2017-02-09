mParticle Expands into Europe, Appoints Leadership in the U.K.

Europe is home to some of the most innovative brands today and Tim’s background makes him perfectly suited to bring our industry leading capabilities to them.

mParticle, the Growth API, today announced the opening of its EMEA headquarters in London and the appointment of Tim Norris as General Manager for the region.

The new office will support mParticle’s existing European customer base, which includes such international brands as Ticketmaster, Spotify, and King, and address the strong demand for mParticle’s next-generation data platform by other top companies in the region. The move comes at a time when the EU is preparing to enact new data protections, which will heighten the importance of well-managed first-party data.

“Tim is a rare talent who combines deep technical expertise with rich industry experience,” said Michael Katz, Co-Founder and CEO. “Europe is home to some of the most innovative brands today and Tim’s background makes him perfectly suited to bring our industry leading capabilities to them.”

Norris brings more than a decade of technology experience to the new role, most recently in data management, marketing and advertising technologies. Before joining mParticle, Norris was Country Manager DACH for Krux. He previously led publisher sales for AOL Platforms in the UK, across its ad serving, SSP, and rich media technologies.

mParticle recently closed its $17.5 million Series B funding round, led by Bain Capital Ventures, in October 2016. Since January, the company has extended support for data collection onto connected TV platforms such as AppleTV and Roku, as well as announced new integrations with Snapchat, Oracle’s BlueKai, comScore, and others.

To learn more about mParticle, visit http://www.mParticle.com.

About mParticle

mParticle empowers brands to accelerate growth in a multi-screen world. Our single, secure API connects to all of the leading marketing and measurement tools and is used by forward-thinking brands including Airbnb, Venmo, Hulu, King, and Spotify to accelerate growth. Since launching in 2013, the mParticle platform has grown to manage more than 1 billion mobile users a month, capture more than $5 billion in mCommerce transactions and process more than 250 billion API calls, on a monthly basis. Headquartered in New York City, mParticle was named as one of Crain’s 20 Best Places to Work in New York City and recognized as a “Cool Vendor in Mobile App Development” by Gartner.