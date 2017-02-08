North Carolina facility promises to impress residents and visitors seeking a truly exclusive experience. UltraStar set the bar for 5-star entertainment in 2012 with the Ak-Chin Indian Community’s phenomenal facility. The groundbreaking for the Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort facility took place July 19, 2016 and is scheduled to open its doors to the public September, 2017.

“We are honored to bring the UltraStar Multi-tainment Center experience to the Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort and to North Carolina,” said Adam Saks, President of Dynamic Entertainment Group, LLC (DEG). “Our vision has and always will be to make the UltraStar Multi-tainment Center brand the gold standard of entertainment experiences. Our new complex at Harrah’s Cherokee will bring residents and visitors exactly the kind of convenient entertainment options they’re looking for in a completely state-of-the-art facility.”

The UltraStar Multi-tainment Center at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort introduces a first-of-its-kind entertainment destination to North Carolina. Approaching 52,000 square feet, the center will house:



The UltraStar lanes, will offer the most technologically advanced bowling center in the state;

Full service dining featuring a fun and inviting restaurant serving two meals with nightly entertainment;

A sophisticated and contemporary second level with VIP bowling, featuring a sunset patio that offers incredible mountain views, a private room available for special events, billiards, and an inside/outside bar experience;

The Game Center-, at UltraStar, a cashless redemption arcade for all ages, housing approximately 50 of the latest arcade games.

The newest and most technologically advanced bowling center in the state of North Carolina, the UltraStar Multi-tainment Center will deliver the ultimate bowling experience. It will offer twenty-four lanes, including eight VIP lanes available for group events and parties. The center will provide a family-friendly bowling experience with on-lane dining and multiple bowling themes for all ages and levels of bowlers.

Our restaurant will offer delicious food at great prices, served in a casual atmosphere. This full service, sit-down restaurant will provide a variety of performances from local acts to great tribute bands; there’s something for everyone!

Our second level will offer a sophisticated escape from the normal bowling fare. The exclusive walk-up bar is reserved for only those taking part in the 21 and over VIP bowling experience. Upstairs guests will find billiards, along with sunset patio-dining offering a mouthwatering menu paired with exquisite craft cocktails and local brews. Diners can sit back and enjoy their meal while appreciating the incredible mountain views. The second level private party room is also available for special events.

Family members of all ages will enjoy the Game Center, a large arcade area featuring the newest and hottest video and redemption games. A seamless system for points earned will be stored on redemption cards which can be redeemed in the prize store for everything from stuffed animals to an Xbox.

When visiting the Southwest, utilize your UltraFun Rewards at the Ak-Chin Indian Community’s UltraStar Multi-tainment Center and redeem reward credits earned through Total Rewards at Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino. Remember that UltraStar Multi-tainment Center’s guests are allowed to unlock benefits and other prizes that can be used at the entire DEGs’ family of entertainment centers where the fun never ends!

ABOUT ULTRASTAR MULTI-TAINMENT CENTER AT HARRAH’S CHEROKEE:

The UltraStar Multi-tainment Center at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort is operated by Arizona-based Dynamic Entertainment Group, LLC. Dynamic Entertainment Group, LLC is known for its commitment to service, quality and value at all of their locations. The UltraStar Multi-tainment Center at Harrah’s Cherokee features “One stop, non-stop entertainment.” Guests experience adventure, competition, entertainment and relaxation all conveniently located under one roof. The Multi-tainment Center features state-of-the-art digital bowling, dining, sports lounge, live entertainment and arcade gaming as well as corporate and private event facilities. It is located at 777 Casino Drive, Cherokee, NC. The Multi-tainment Center’s sister property is located on the Ak-Chin Indian Community adjacent to Harrah’s at Ak-Chin Circle. For more information, on the new UltraStar Multi-tainment Center visit http://www.UltraStarNC.com Follow UltraStar Multi-tainment Center on Facebook/UltraStarNC, Twitter @ UltraStarNC and Instagram: @UltraStarCherokee

ABOUT HARRAH'S CHEROKEE CASINO RESORT:

An enterprise of the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians, located in the heart of the Great Smoky Mountains of Western North Carolina, Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort is celebrating 20 years since opening its doors in November, 1997. The Casino has 150,000 square feet of gaming space and offers 3,500 slot machines and 170 traditional table games such as black jack, roulette and craps. The property also features over 1,108 hotel rooms, the Le Fu Men gaming area, 10 restaurants, the Essence Lounge, a 3,000 seat Event Center, the luxurious 18,000 square feet Mandara Spa and eight retail shops. In addition to the 56-acre property, guests have privileged access to the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians-owned Sequoyah National Golf Club, named one of Golf Magazine's best new golf courses. For more information, visit http://www.caesars.com/harrahs-cherokee

