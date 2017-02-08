Design-build Expert Liam Dalton Joins HNTB

Liam Dalton joined HNTB as design-build project director and vice president for the firm’s Northeast division. Liam is well-known in the industry and respected for successes in managing some of the largest and most complex design and construction projects — many of them design-build — in this region.

Liam Dalton, PE, joined HNTB Corporation as design-build project director and vice president for the firm’s Northeast division. He is based in HNTB’s New York City offices located in the Empire State Building.

At HNTB, Dalton will be in charge of all design-build projects throughout the northeast. He oversees development of teaming arrangements with contractors, contract negotiation, planning, scheduling and project reviews.

“Liam is well-known in the industry and respected for successes in managing some of the largest and most complex design and construction projects — many of them design-build — in this region,” said Mike Sweeney, PE, HNTB Northeast Division president. “Design-build project delivery can generate innovative solutions and cost effectively speed project completion. This type of effective implementation is increasingly important as we partner with transportation agencies who must make good investments and sound decisions about our infrastructure.”

Dalton has more than 35 years of experience as a civil engineer and project manager working on large, multi-disciplinary construction projects. His background includes serving as director of construction for construction phase services of the $4.5 billion Second Avenue subway phase 1 project; program manager and owner’s representative for the $2 billion public improvement project around the new Yankee Stadium; construction manager and resident engineer for the $180 million rehabilitation of the Times Square station complex for New York City Transit; and senior construction engineer for the $150 million Grand Central Terminal retail revitalization.

Dalton holds a Master of Science in civil engineering and project management from Polytechnic Institute of New York University and a National Diploma in structural engineering from the Dublin Institute of Technology. A registered engineer in New York, Dalton is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers, Municipal Engineers of New York, Metropolitan Railroad Club of New York and the Institution of Civil Engineers (UK).

HNTB plays an integral role in many of the region’s most important infrastructure programs including, construction manager for renewal and rehabilitation of New York City Transit’s Sea Beach line, program manager for New Jersey Transit’s implementation of Positive Train Control technology, owner’s engineer for the New NY (formerly Tappan Zee) Bridge, lead designer of the Kosciuszko Bridge and the general engineering consultant for the New Jersey Turnpike Authority, among others.

