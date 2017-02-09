We are humbled by our success over the past year and attribute that to our dedicated agents and clients

Charleston real estate firm, The Cassina Group, ended 2016 with the strongest sales record in the company’s history, closing over $223 million in real estate transactions. With only 26 general brokerage REALTORS®, it is an impressive feat and one that places The Cassina Group as the top boutique firm in Charleston and the 7th highest producing firm overall.

“We are humbled by our success over the past year and attribute that to our dedicated agents and clients,” said Owen Tyler, Managing Broker of The Cassina Group.

The innovation-driven firm prides itself on delivering stronger results through leading-edge technology and building lasting relationships. They had several notable sales in 2016 including:

200 Bank Street (Old Village)

27 Lamboll Street (South of Broad)

3005 Palm Boulevard (Isle of Palms)

9 45th Avenue (Isle of Palms)

311 W Ashley Avenue (Folly Beach)

96 B King Street (South of Broad)

The Cassina Group also celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2016 and was named to Inc. 5000’s list of fastest growing privately held companies for a third consecutive year. They were the only real estate company in Charleston to receive the award.

