In recognition of February’s American Heart Month, American Medical ID, will donate over 8,000 medical alert bracelets to members of Mended Little Hearts, an organization devoted to supporting families and children diagnosed with a congenital heart defect.

American Medical ID is the leading provider of custom engraved medical alert bracelets and necklaces.

The donation is made possible as a result of the company’s “Buy One, We’ll Give One” campaign from the holiday season. For every medical ID purchased, American Medical ID pledged to give one back to a Mended Little Hearts member.

“If you have a chronic medical condition, wearing a medical ID could save your life. It is a simple way to alert first responders of your most pertinent medical needs. For parents of young children with a medical condition, a medical ID can be the voice for your child if an emergency prevents you from relaying that condition to the right people,” said Rick Russell, President and CEO of American Medical ID, “We are very proud to donate these medical IDs to Mended Little Hearts and hope our mission to protect and provide peace of mind will spread to the families of these 8,000 recipients and beyond.”

“I have had much more peace of mind knowing that my son, Joshua, who was born missing one chamber of his heart, has a medical ID bracelet. Mended Little Hearts cannot thank you enough, American Medical ID, for your generosity in donating a medical ID bracelet for every Mended Little Hearts child so other parents can have peace of mind,” said Jodi Lemacks, National Program Director for Mended Little Hearts and longtime customer of American Medical ID.

Since 2005, American Medical ID has been a national sponsor of Mended Little Hearts.

American Medical ID and Mended Little Hearts are currently collaborating on their plan to distribute these medical alert bracelets to their members across the country. Through this donation, both organizations hope to spread awareness about living with congenital heart defects and on the importance of medical IDs.

About American Medical ID

American Medical ID provides simple, inexpensive, yet vital tools that help people receive the best care and live safe, independent lives. For 20 years, we have served the medical community and the public at large by offering a wide selection of medical ID jewelry that, in an emergency, allow medical professionals to give prompt, precise treatment. Founded by Rick Russell, president and CEO, American Medical ID is based in Houston, Texas, USA.