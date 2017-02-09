Paint Manufacturer Selects ProcessPro Premier

ProcessPro ProcessPro’s ability to leverage our experience in the paint and coatings industry with our batch processing knowledge allows us to meet the business needs of Life Paint

ProcessPro, leading mid-market ERP software solution company, is pleased to announce that Life Paint Company has selected ERP software solution, ProcessPro Premier, to support its growing paint manufacturing operations.

Life Paint based their ERP software selection on ProcessPro’s experience in implementing ERP software for paint and coating manufacturing companies and the industry knowledge of the team at ProcessPro. As well, the adaptive, industry-specific functionality of Premier and its ability to meet their critical needs: lot tracking, real-time visibility of inventory and manufacturing processes, intuitive reporting and GHS compliance, set ProcessPro out from the other vendors.

By factoring in supply, demand and forecasted requirements, ProcessPro’s robust Material Requirements Planning (MRP) functionality, will allow Life Paint to realize efficiencies in planning, scheduling and inventory control within their operations. Achieving greater insight into their inventory and reduction in manual processes is obtainable with these integrated capabilities.

“ProcessPro’s ability to leverage our experience in the paint and coatings industry with our batch processing knowledge allows us to meet the business needs of Life Paint,” stated Joe Blauert, ProcessPro General Manager. “We look forward to helping Life Paint realize efficiencies and growth over the years to come.”

Life Paint Company, a family owned business since 1963, is a premier specialty coatings manufacturer of architectural coatings and house paints. Along with the Life Paint brand, they manufacture widely accepted brand names such as Stretch-Guard®, Life Deck® and Rainshield®. More information available at http://www.lifepaint.com/index.html.

ProcessPro, a division of Open Systems, Inc., is a leading mid-market ERP software solution for the process manufacturing industry. Designed specifically for manufacturers that combine batches of mixtures, ProcessPro seamlessly integrates all aspects of plant operation, from beginning order entry through manufacturing, packaging, shipping, inventory, and accounting. ProcessPro has been serving the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, nutritional supplement, cosmetic, and specialty chemical industries for more than 30 years. More information about ProcessPro is available at http://www.ProcessProERP.com.