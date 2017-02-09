We are the Caribbean, an online experience

MBLM "At MBLM, we are excited to be part of the team that redesigned the new website,” stated Maria Gabriela Pulido, managing partner at MBLM."

MBLM, the Brand Intimacy Agency focused on strategy, design, creative and technology, announced today the release of Caribbean Airlines’ new website: http://www.caribbean-airlines.com/.

The website delivers an inviting user experience and improved functionality, while communicating the airline’s brand essence: “We are the Caribbean.”

The responsive design offers an integrated passenger service solution and a comprehensive Travel Guide with up-to-date information on the airline’s destinations, including useful travel tips before, during and after their journey. The site uses the latest technology to facilitate access across all browsers and devices, and makes it fully accessible for users who experience disabilities or special needs.

Sean Quong Sing, Caribbean Airlines Vice President Commercial (Ag) stated, “Our new website is further evidence of our commitment to improved customer service and reinforces our core message that we are the Caribbean. The updated content structure is much easier to navigate and features new exciting destination guides with locally produced content and imagery of popular Caribbean attractions.”

“At MBLM, we are excited to be part of the team that redesigned the new website. Our goal was to create an outstanding user experience, ensure seamless technology integration and provide an appealing visual design that would exceed passenger expectations and showcase the airline’s Caribbean-ness,” stated Maria Gabriela Pulido, managing partner at MBLM.

The result is a friendly, accessible, proud, authentic and inviting website with improved functionality that at the same time communicates the airline’s “Caribbean-ness.” The new website’s UX entices passengers and facilitates bookings through its carefully considered content hierarchy, while the GUI’s distinctive personality helps to engage the user on an emotional level.

# # #

About MBLM: Founded in 2004, MBLM is the Brand Intimacy Agency, which is dedicated to creating greater emotional connections between people, brands and technology. With offices in eight countries, its multidisciplinary teams help clients deliver stronger marketing outcomes and returns for the long term. To learn more about creating and sustaining ultimate brand relationships, visit mblm.com.